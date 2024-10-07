Incumbent Stephanie Winslow seeks re-election to Newport School Committee

Stephanie Winslow, an incumbent Newport School Committee member, is seeking re-election for what would be her third term. Winslow, who was initially appointed to fill a vacancy in March 2020, has been a key figure in policy reform and equity initiatives within the Newport Public Schools system.

Winslow, a Newport native and computer programmer by profession, emphasizes her commitment to improving the school system's policy manual. "I somehow fell into the policy subcommittee," Winslow said during an interview with What'sUpNewp on Monday, October 7. "We have so much of it in Newport, and that organizing knack that I have, we have just tons and tons of policies."

Her work on policy reform has focused on modernizing and condensing existing policies, with a particular emphasis on equity in teaching and learning. Winslow stated, "Tackling those issues of equity and making sure that every child gets what they need in the classroom and outside of the classroom is like the biggest challenge facing any school in America."

One of Winslow's primary concerns is the lack of diversity within the school committee itself. "You look at our school committee and it's not very diverse. It's not diverse at all. Our student body is," she noted. To address this, Winslow has been working on policies to recruit and retain teachers who reflect the student body's diversity.

The school committee is set to vote on a new equity policy at its next meeting. Winslow described it as capturing "a lot of those ideas and puts them into some kind of document. I hope that will outlive the strategic plan."

Winslow also highlighted ongoing initiatives in the district, including a composting program set to launch Oct. 21. The project, inspired by a presentation from second-grade students at Pell Elementary School, aims to reduce plastic waste and increase student engagement.

Regarding the controversial Rogers High School construction project, Winslow defended the school building committee's efforts, attributing the challenges to unprecedented economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everyone on that committee, it was a unanimous vote to have the construction manager at risk project and start bidding things in pieces," she explained.

Despite the setbacks, Winslow remains optimistic about the project's completion. "It's going to be a beautiful building. It didn't go the way anybody wanted, but, you know, it's this close," she said.

Addressing declining enrollment, Winslow emphasized quality over quantity. "I'm not concerned about numbers. I'm concerned about quality," she stated. "If we have 500 students in our high school or 5,000 students in our high school, they better be getting a great education."

Winslow also praised the district's focus on career and technical education, noting that Rogers High School is well-prepared for new state graduation requirements that include work experience and civics education.

When asked why voters should support her re-election, Winslow emphasized her goal of bringing diversity to the school committee. "When I am not part of the school committee anymore, I hope it's not a face that looks like mine," she said. "I am trying really, really hard behind the scenes to change mindsets and really make people aware of what our students are experiencing."

Early voting for the Newport School Committee election begins Oct. 16, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 5.

