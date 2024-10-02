Ian B. Martins is running for Newport City Council with a focus on livability and preserving the city's character

Ian Billings Martins, a Newport native and owner of Harvest Market, is running for an at-large seat on the Newport City Council with a focus on preserving the city's year-round community character.

Martins, who took over the former Sigs Market eight years ago, said during a What'sUpNewp interview on Wednesday, October 2 that his decision to run stems from a desire to actively shape Newport's future.

"I no longer can just sit idly by and talk," Martins says. "Either I had to stop talking, or I had to do something."

The 8th-year business owner identifies the loss of Newport's "heart" as the city's most pressing issue. He defines this as the erosion of the middle-class, year-round resident base that keeps local businesses and community traditions alive.

"We've lost a little bit of our heart," Martins explains. "The 9th town is that of just the middle class, the mom and pop, the family, the year-round resident. And that is what makes us so special."

Martins points to the housing crisis as a major contributor to this issue. He argues that residential neighborhoods are increasingly viewed as investment opportunities rather than places to live, pricing out middle-class residents.

To address this, Martins suggests exploring programs similar to those in Jamestown that prioritize local, middle-class homebuyers. He supports measures that would give preference to full-time residents earning between $60,000 and $140,000 annually who are under 40 years old.

On the topic of short-term rentals, Martins opposes their presence in residential neighborhoods but supports them in business districts. He believes this approach balances the needs of year-round residents with Newport's longstanding role as a destination for visitors and second homeowners.

"Newport has always been a place where people come and visit," Martins says. "It's always been a place for second homeowners, for the snowbirds, for traders."

Regarding city infrastructure, Martins expresses concern about the estimated $500 million in needed projects. He questions how much of that cost goes toward actual repairs versus consultants and legal fees.

"I would like to see, out of $500 million, how much is actually going into, like, hard materials, into fixing things, or how much of $500 million ends up in lawyers and consultants pockets," Martins says.

On education, Martins defends Newport's public schools, particularly Rogers High School, which he attended. He supports completing the new Rogers High School project, emphasizing the need to follow through on voter-approved initiatives.

"We have to complete that project. It is not even an option," Martins states.

Martins also expresses interest in revitalizing Newport's rail infrastructure, seeing it as an opportunity to alleviate traffic concerns and improve regional connectivity.

The candidate believes his background as a local business owner and lifelong resident gives him valuable perspective for serving on the city council.

"I'm vested here. This is my business. My land's here. My house is here. I'm not going anywhere," Martins says. "I want to be a part of all the decisions that we make because I believe that I'll bring a good perspective to the table."

Early voting for the Newport City Council election begins October 16, with the general election following on November 5.

Watch The Conversation