Oct 13 • 40M
Elijah Gizzarelli, candidate for Governor
Elijah Gizzarelli, an Independent-Libertarian candidate for Rhode Island Governor, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 13 at 1 pm.
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments
Elijah Gizzarelli, an Independent-Libertarian candidate for Rhode Island Governor, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 13 at 1 pm.
During this interview, we introduce/re-introduce you to the candidate, allow the candidate to talk about their platform, and hear more about his priorities and concerns.