Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 3 pm on Monday, October 3.



In the interview, you’ll learn more about Eames, hear about his priorities and platform, and hear what he has to say about regionalization, marijuana dispensaries, climate change, and more.



The candidates running for one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large are Mark Aramli, Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Kathleen Jessup, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Stephanie Smyth, and Eames Yates, Jr.



There is no race in Ward 1, Ward 2, or Ward 3, as Angela McCalla, Charlie Holder, and David Carlin are running unopposed.