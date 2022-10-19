Oct 19 • 38M

Dawn Euer, candidate for Senate District 13

Dawn Euer, the incumbent Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 13 (Jamestown, Newport) joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 19 at 12 pm.

 
1.0×
0:00
-38:04
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to What's Up Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Ryan Belmore
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments

Dawn Euer, the incumbent Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 13 (Jamestown, Newport) joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 19 at 12 pm.