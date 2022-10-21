Oct 21 • 41M
David A. Quiroa, candidate for Senate District 13
David A. Quiroa, the Republican candidate for Senate District 13 (Newport, Jamestown) joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 20 at 6:30 pm.
These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.