Councilor Holder addresses proposed sewer rate change and short-term rental moratorium

The Newport City Council is set to tackle two major issues at tonight's meeting: a reversal of the recent sewer rate change and a proposed moratorium on short-term rentals in business districts.

Councilor Charlie Holder announced plans to move the sewer rate item to the top of the agenda, acknowledging a mistake in the council's previous decision.

"We made a mistake in judgement of what we were doing. The intention was to help the full-time residents with the sewer rate charge, and it didn't work out that way," Holder said.

The council will vote to revert to the previous billing method until a better plan can be developed. Residents who have already paid the new rates will receive refunds.

This swift action comes after a workshop last week that drew about 60 residents. Holder noted the unusually high level of public engagement on this issue.

"I've had a ton of phone calls, emails, literally. People stop me on the street everywhere I go," he said.

The meeting, originally scheduled for City Hall, has been moved to Pell Elementary School due to an elevator outage. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Another contentious item on the agenda is the proposed moratorium on short-term rentals in business districts. The first reading two weeks ago passed 5-2, with Holder voting against it.

"I don't think we should be banning any businesses in a business district," Holder explained. He expressed concerns about potential legal challenges and the long-term implications of such a ban.

"If you ban one thing, that opens the door to banning other things and that's a very slippery slope you start to go down," Holder said.

He also pointed out that existing short-term rental registrations would remain with properties even if sold, potentially creating a "black market" effect similar to liquor licenses.

Other items on the agenda include:

A proposal to change the direction of Dixon Street from westbound to eastbound

Restoration of Murphy Field tennis and basketball courts, with a budget not to exceed $270,000

Discussion on finding a new home for the former Easton's Beach carousel

Holder encouraged residents to attend the meeting or watch online through the city's website.

"I hope people do take the time to either, if they can't make it in person, to join online, or at least go back and rewatch it and stay involved and stay informed," he said.

For those unable to attend, Holder emphasized his openness to constituent feedback. "Email is the best way. C.holder@cityofnewport.com, but you can text me or give me a phone call. 401-480-9079," he said.

The council meeting comes just six weeks before the Nov. 7 election. Holder, currently representing the Second Ward, is running for an at-large seat this year.

"I don't go into these meetings on the council about what I need and what I think is best. I go by what my constituents feel is best," Holder said, encouraging residents from all wards to reach out with their concerns.