Councilor Ceglie provides recap, thoughts on Sept. 25 Newport City Council meeting

The Newport City Council voted Wednesday night to rescind a controversial $81 sewer fee increase that had sparked public outcry. The decision came after officials discovered miscalculations in the original fee structure.

Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie explained the situation during a conversation with What'sUpNewp on Saturday morning, saying, "There were mistakes, there were miscalculations made. You know, it's not typical that that happens. So I think it all caught us by surprise."

The fee, which was intended to fund necessary stormwater infrastructure improvements, will now revert to its previous level while the city recalculates and explores alternative funding methods.

"We do have to do something about our stormwater. We need to work on our pipes," Ceglie said, emphasizing the ongoing need for infrastructure maintenance despite the fee rescission.

In a more contentious decision, the council was split 3-3 on a proposed moratorium on new short-term rentals in commercial districts. Councilor Ceglie, along with Councilors Napolitano and Holder, voted against the measure.

Ceglie explained her opposition, stating, "I didn't [see] any evidence to support that and there really aren't even that many units that would be… that would qualify."

She added, "I do believe that our business district should be our business district. And our residential district should be our residential district."

The council had previously banned non-owner occupied short-term rentals in residential areas, primarily due to quality of life concerns. Ceglie noted the difficulty in enforcing such restrictions in commercial areas.

"In the commercial district, I think the enforcement would be almost impossible," she said.

The meeting, held at Pell Elementary School, also addressed several infrastructure projects. These included approvals for the King Park Seawall and Murphy Field tennis and basketball court restorations.

Ceglie highlighted the significant costs associated with these projects, saying, "Even the tennis courts, you know, and then the basketball court, it's going to cost $250,000 just to resurface them."

The council also discussed the potential relocation of a historic carousel, with Ceglie noting the challenges in finding an appropriate location. "It's got to be in a place that's going to have the kids there," she said.

In response to traffic concerns, Ceglie mentioned a recent resolution she introduced to examine parking for large events more holistically. This comes after observations of improved traffic flow during a recent golf tournament that utilized remote parking areas.

"I think we really did hit a point where it was very difficult to navigate, particularly in some of the side streets," Ceglie said, referring to this summer's increased congestion.

The council also approved a change in the direction of Dixon Street following resident concerns about safety. Ceglie supported the decision, citing an upcoming traffic study that will evaluate its impact.

Looking ahead, Ceglie promoted the upcoming Broadway Street Fair on Oct. 12, calling for volunteers and highlighting the event's offerings, including vendors and a beer garden.

As Newport grapples with issues ranging from infrastructure funding to housing and tourism management, the council continues to seek balance between resident needs and economic considerations.

"We need a balance between the residents and our economy that contributes a lot to our economy," Ceglie said. "You can't look your nose up at six or $7 million a year."