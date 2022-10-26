Oct 26 • 38M
Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport School Superintendent
Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport Superintendent of Schools, joined What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, October 26 at 1:30 pm for her monthly live virtual video conversation with us. Our main focus this month was
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments
Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport Superintendent of Schools, joined What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, October 26 at 1:30 pm for her monthly live virtual video conversation with us. Our main focus this month was on regionalization.