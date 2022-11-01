Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chairs of the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, November 1 at 3 pm.

Roberts and Welch share why they believe that Voting Yes in Middletown on Option 4 and 5, and Yes in Newport on Option 5, is in the best interest of the 1) KIDS, and 2) The taxpayers of both communities.