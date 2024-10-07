Becky Bolan seeks re-election to Newport School Committee to see Rogers High School project through completion

Newport School Committee Chair Becky Bolan has announced that if she is re-elected in November that her next term would be her last, citing a desire to see the Rogers High School project through to completion.

Bolan, who has served on the committee for approximately 17 years, made the announcement during an interview with Ryan Belmore of What'sUpNewp.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, this is my very last time, for sure," Bolan said. She explained that her goal has been to oversee the school building projects from start to finish, having been involved with the school building committee since 2005.

The Rogers High School project, which has faced challenges including inflation and unexpected costs, is now expected to open in June, with full readiness anticipated by September. Bolan emphasized the importance of completing the entire project, noting that Newport, unlike some other districts, cannot simply remove elements from the scope of work.

"At this point, by the way, Pell came in and a year ahead of time and under budget," Bolan said, referring to a previous school project. She estimated the current project is about 27% to 28% over the original $98 million budget, primarily due to inflation.

Addressing community concerns, Bolan clarified that the project is not $40 million over budget, as some have claimed. "We actually, at this point, we're 26. Between 26 and 27 million extra dollars," she stated.

Looking ahead, Bolan identified several challenges and opportunities for the next school committee. Chief among these is resolving ongoing issues between the teachers union and the administration. "We got to get back to a place where we're all talking to each other," she said, noting that the dispute is currently in the hands of a judge.

Implementing the new strategic plan and improving student achievement are also key priorities. Bolan expressed hope for immediate positive results but acknowledged the challenges of getting everyone on board with the changes.

Financial sustainability remains a significant concern. Bolan explained that annual increases in costs for items such as buses and raises often exceed the 4% limit on what the city can provide to the school department. She suggested that regionalization, while late in the game, should be considered as a potential solution.

Despite these challenges, Bolan highlighted numerous successes in Newport schools. She pointed to opportunities for students to earn college credits and vocational skills while in high school, as well as programs like sailing and swimming lessons for younger students.

"Our kids come out of school with more opportunities then, you know, I mean, our kids can go to college while they're in high school. They can actually can get their AA degree while they're in high school," Bolan said.

Addressing the issue of student turnover, Bolan noted that approximately 20% of students enter or leave the district each year, impacting test scores and making it difficult to measure long-term progress.

As the election approaches, Bolan encouraged voters to look for school committee candidates who are committed to serving and contributing to the conversation. She emphasized the importance of diverse viewpoints and the ability to discuss issues openly.

"I'm not so much concerned with people that are, you know, believe the way I do," Bolan said. "It's more about people that who can discuss it, you know, and offer even a different view so that, you know, it adds to the conversation."

Early voting for the Newport school committee election begins Oct. 16, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 5. Eleven candidates are vying for positions on the committee.

Watch The Conversation