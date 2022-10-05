Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:30 am.



During our conversation, we introduce/re-introduce you to Becky, chat about her time served on the school committee, discuss school regionalization, and more.



The eight candidates running for the seven seats on Newport School Committee are Louisa Boatwright, Rebecca Bolan, James Dring, Sandra Flowers, Robert Leary, Kendra Wilson Muenter, Robert Power, and Stephanie Winslow.