Oct 18 • 45M
Allen Waters, candidate for Congressional District 1
Allen Waters, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 1 joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 3 pm.
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments
Allen Waters, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 1 joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 3 pm.
These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.