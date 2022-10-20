Aida Neary and Amy Machado from Building Newport’s Future, “a grassroots organization of parents, students, teachers, Roger’s graduates & community who support Newport Public Schools”, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 9 am on Thursday, October 20.

This discussion focuses on why they are encouraging voters to reject Ballot Question 5 in Newport, which is asking voters to authorize the City of Newport and the Town of Middletown to establish a regional school district.