A convo with Superintendent Jermain, the latest from What'sUpNewp, and a look at What's Up on Thursday
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday. Plus, a look at what's up on Thursday in and around Newport.
With absenteeism a major concern of schools throughout Rhode Island, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain discusses how the school system is trying to improve attendance and turn around a poor showing by pupils in recent statewide testing when she joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation o nWednesday.
Recent independent reports have identified absenteeism as a significant problem statewide, with many students characterized as chronically absent. In Newport, Jermain, in her community update, said that some students in Newport have already missed 14 days of school.
Absenteeism, coupled with poor testing for pupils in grades 3 to 8 in the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System testing has raised concerns for Jermain, who is working with other school administrators to implement programs to improve pupil performance.
Meanwhile, the school committee has allocated surplus funds to help fill the construction budget shortfall for the Rogers High School project. We hear from the superintendent how that will fill the budget gap and how much more money is needed to ensure all aspects of the project are completed.
We also discuss several other issues, including staffing and whether the schools are fully staffed, not only in the classroom but in other areas, including bus drivers and maintenance staff.
Watch our conversation below or listen to it above.
The Latest From What’sUpNewp
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Further Reading
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 5:48 pm | 10 hours and 38 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:11 am & 6:36 pm | Low tide at 12:17 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.5 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Maker Kids: Halloween Scratch at Newport Public Library
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Drive at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Pit Fired Ceramics Workshop at Jamestown Arts Center
3:30 pm: Franken-toys at Newport Public Library
4 pm: Illuminating Your Gratitude on Thames at IYRS
4 pm: Creepy Crawlies at Middletown Public Library
5 pm: Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Conflict Archaeology and the Battle of Rhode Island at Portsmouth Historical Society
6 pm: Halloween Cocktail Club at Hotel Viking
6:30 pm: Halloween Beer Dinner at Caleb & Broad
7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Climate Future Film Festival at Jamestown Arts Center
8 pm: Whatever Fate Decides at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 4:30 pm, The Phantom of The Opera with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia at 6 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm
Local Government
The following public meetings are scheduled;
Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
Happening This Week
