A conversation with Xay, Newport's next Mayor

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, “Xay” (pronounced “Sigh”) for short, joined What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation on Friday.

Xay was the top vote-getter for Newport City Council At-Large in last week’s election and was chosen among Newport City Council-elect earlier this week to serve as the Chair/Mayor beginning in December.

During the 40-minute conversation, we chat about his campaign, what he hopes to accomplish on the council, what his priorities are as Mayor, his plan for housing, the next steps for school regionalization, and more!

Watch (below) or listen (above) to our conversation now.