Dec 15 • 35M
A conversation with Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos
We chat about affordable housing, broadband, tourism, and more.
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments
Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos joined What’sUpNewp on December 14 to chat about a few of her top priorities - affordable housing, broadband, and tourism.
Listen above or watch below.