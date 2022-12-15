Dec 15 • 35M

A conversation with Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos

We chat about affordable housing, broadband, tourism, and more.

2
 
0:00
-34:55
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to What's Up Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Ryan Belmore
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments

Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos joined What’sUpNewp on December 14 to chat about a few of her top priorities - affordable housing, broadband, and tourism.

Listen above or watch below.