A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Plus: Newport International Boat Show generates $26.1 million in economic impact
With construction underway at Rogers High School, regionalization with Middletown in limbo, and growing concerns in schools across the country about behavioral health issues – What'sUpNewp welcomed back Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for her regular monthly What’sUpNewp conversations on Wednesday.
We took a break over the holidays, but issues did not, and we were anxious to catch up with the superintendent about Rogers High School construction, regionalization, the current school year, and more.
More from What’sUpNewp
Registration now open for the 2023 Behan Bros Newport Night Run
The race benefits the Newport Public Education Foundation, and sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses.
Newport International Boat Show generates $26.1 million in economic impact
A recent economic study found that the boat show, which is one of the largest in-water events in the country, had a total economic impact of $26.1 million.
Boston’s The Wondertwins will bring their unique style to Providence for one-night show on March 3
Identical twin dance crew takes audiences from the roots of street dance to the glitz and glamour of Broadway
Federal Grant provides the gift of mobility to Newport’s North End Seniors
Seniors Living in Newport’s North End to Get the Gift of Mobility Thanks to New $70K Federal Pilot Program
11th Hour Racing Team sets off for Leg 2 of The Ocean Race
US-flagged 11th Hour Racing Team sets off on Leg 2 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 from Cabo Verde, to Cape Town, South Africa
The Ocean Race: Leg two starts with difficult choices ahead
Conditions are slow, but tactically challenging
Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge finalists announced
Lieutenant Governor Matos Announces Entrepreneurship Challenge Finalists & Live Pitch Competition
Dueling defending champions look to carry momentum into 8th edition of Premiere Corinthian Championship
Among the 20 prestigious yacht clubs that will toe the line for Corinthian sailing’s premiere event will now be two teams hoping to carry forward the momentum from the last time they competed in this event: Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and Southern Yacht Club from New Orleans, which claimed the title in 2021.
Odds of 50 random events happening to you
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine how likely they are to happen.
Rhode Island launches statewide program to assist first-time homebuyers
Governor McKee Announces $17,500 Down Payment Assistance for First-time Buyers in Rhode Island
Two Portsmouth students land on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Holy Cross
To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
States with the most registered anglers
Read on to find out how Rhode Island stacks up and for more information about the best fishing holes and species in each state.
States with the most registered hunters
So which states are holding steady with hunting traditions? Take a look to see where Rhode Island ranks on the list.
A look at what’s on tap for library programs at the Tiverton Public Library in February
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy at the Tiverton Public Library in February 2023.
URI Sailing team wins McMillan Cup, poised for strong spring
New head coach takes over program that has won national championships, produced Olympians and All Americans
Weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
Recent Local Obituaries
Obituary: Gary Smith
March 28, 1958-January 16, 2023
Obituary: Bradford J. Faxon Sr.
January 21, 2023
Obituary: Loretta Clarkson
September 19, 1932 – January 22, 2023
Popular Stories Right Now
Del's Lemonade franchise, a Middletown deli, a profitable sandwich shop, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and the Islands