Jan 25 • 43M

A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Plus: Newport International Boat Show generates $26.1 million in economic impact

 
0:00
-42:32
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to What's Up Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments

With construction underway at Rogers High School, regionalization with Middletown in limbo, and growing concerns in schools across the country about behavioral health issues – What'sUpNewp welcomed back Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for her regular monthly What’sUpNewp conversations on Wednesday.

We took a break over the holidays, but issues did not, and we were anxious to catch up with the superintendent about Rogers High School construction, regionalization, the current school year, and more.

More from What’sUpNewp

Registration now open for the 2023 Behan Bros Newport Night Run

Registration now open for the 2023 Behan Bros Newport Night Run

The race benefits the Newport Public Education Foundation, and sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses.

Newport International Boat Show generates $26.1 million in economic impact

Newport International Boat Show generates $26.1 million in economic impact

A recent economic study found that the boat show, which is one of the largest in-water events in the country, had a total economic impact of $26.1 million.

Boston’s The Wondertwins will bring their unique style to Providence for one-night show on March 3

Identical twin dance crew takes audiences from the roots of street dance to the glitz and glamour of Broadway

Federal Grant provides the gift of mobility to Newport’s North End Seniors

Seniors Living in Newport’s North End to Get the Gift of Mobility Thanks to New $70K Federal Pilot Program

11th Hour Racing Team sets off for Leg 2 of The Ocean Race

US-flagged 11th Hour Racing Team sets off on Leg 2 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 from Cabo Verde, to Cape Town, South Africa

The Ocean Race: Leg two starts with difficult choices ahead

Conditions are slow, but tactically challenging

Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge finalists announced

Lieutenant Governor Matos Announces Entrepreneurship Challenge Finalists & Live Pitch Competition

Dueling defending champions look to carry momentum into 8th edition of Premiere Corinthian Championship

Among the 20 prestigious yacht clubs that will toe the line for Corinthian sailing’s premiere event will now be two teams hoping to carry forward the momentum from the last time they competed in this event: Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and Southern Yacht Club from New Orleans, which claimed the title in 2021.

Odds of 50 random events happening to you

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine how likely they are to happen.

Rhode Island launches statewide program to assist first-time homebuyers

Governor McKee Announces $17,500 Down Payment Assistance for First-time Buyers in Rhode Island

Two Portsmouth students land on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Holy Cross

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

States with the most registered anglers

Read on to find out how Rhode Island stacks up and for more information about the best fishing holes and species in each state.

States with the most registered hunters

So which states are holding steady with hunting traditions? Take a look to see where Rhode Island ranks on the list.

A look at what’s on tap for library programs at the Tiverton Public Library in February

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy at the Tiverton Public Library in February 2023.

URI Sailing team wins McMillan Cup, poised for strong spring

New head coach takes over program that has won national championships, produced Olympians and All Americans

Read More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Weather

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Recent Local Obituaries

Obituary: Gary Smith

Obituary: Gary Smith

March 28, 1958-January 16, 2023

Obituary: Bradford J. Faxon Sr.

Obituary: Bradford J. Faxon Sr.

January 21, 2023

Obituary: Loretta Clarkson

Obituary: Loretta Clarkson

September 19, 1932 – January 22, 2023

More Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

  1. Hardest college to get into in every state

  2. Del's Lemonade franchise, a Middletown deli, a profitable sandwich shop, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island

  3. $4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week

  4. Wind Advisory issued for Southern Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and the Islands

  5. Obituary: Geraldine Selecta Orosco