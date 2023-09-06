Sep 6 • 42M
A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
From the award-winning team behind What'sUpNewp, WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With What'sUpNewp brings you interesting and exciting conversations from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:30 pm.
During the conversation, we discuss the new school year, and the latest on the Rogers High School construction project, and more.
