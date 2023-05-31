A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain | 16 attractions to participate in hospitality days
Newport School Superintendent joined What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation earlier today. Listen above or watch below to hear the latest on what’s happening at Newport Public Schools, the Rogers High School Construction project, and much more.
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10, through Monday, June 12.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Domino
“Domino is a gentle giant who’ll make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend for an active adopter”
What’s Up Interview: Sunny Jain of Red Baraat, playing FirstWorks Summer Beats concert July 23
Show part of annual summer series at Roger Williams Park in Providence
Here’s how the BankNewport 10 Miler will impact traffic on June 4
The BankNewport 10 Miler is a ten-mile run/walk that starts and finishes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US
The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge among other sites during a trek which starts in Boston on Sept. 7 and ends Nov. 5 along the U.S.-Mexico border.
On the Market: A multi-family home just steps off of Bellevue Avenue, 7-9 Clay Street
Nestled among the iconic mansions off of Bellevue Avenue, 7-9 Clay Street is a large two-family home, offering an exceptional opportunity for investors, owner-occupants, and savvy developers here in Newport, Rhode Island.
The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Stacker analyzed data from the research and analytics firm to rank the 21 most-liked ice cream flavors in the U.S. by the percentage of adults that said they liked the flavor.
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire.
The Ocean Race: Biotherm finish leg 5 on shortened course
Leg 5 is complete while Aarhus stopover is off to a bustling start…
Newport County Real Estate Market: A look at the 25 homes that sold last week
