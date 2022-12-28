A conversation with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong

Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, December 28 at 2 pm.

Over thirty minutes, What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore chats with the Mayor about the Mayor’s first month on the job, what solutions he has for the Pell Bridge ramps construction project, what he sees as the latest with school regionalization, two-tiered residential taxes, priorities, and much more.

You can watch the interview below or listen above.

More From What’sUpNewp

Newport homeowners can file an application for two-tier residential tax rate starting Jan. 1

Newport Zoning Board to consider multiple applications for special use permits and variances at Jan. 3 meeting

Obituary: Lois G. Remong

Maximum vehicle weight on Mount Hope Bridge reduced to 30 tons

‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine

Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joins What’sUpNewp for a live conversation on Dec. 28

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 24

Obituary: Margaret Berard

Rep. Carson demands better communication from DOT on Pell Bridge realignment project

Obituary: Mary “Bushy” Bushnell Henry

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island