A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District

Former White House aide Gabe Amo could become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after his win Tuesday in the crowded Democratic primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Amo, a Pawtucket resident, will square off against Jamestown resident Gerry Leonard, a U.S. Marine veteran and political newcomer who defeated fellow Republican candidate Terri Flynn, a former Middletown town council member, to win the GOP primary Tuesday.

Amo joined What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 6 to discuss the primary election, what it’s going to take to win in the General Election on November 7, what he hopes to accomplish for Rhode Island, and more.

Note- The conversation starts at 8:14 in the video below.

