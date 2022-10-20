Oct 20 • 34M
A conversation with Charles Levesque, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Charles Levesque, a Democratic candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 20 at 5 pm.
These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.