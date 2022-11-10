A conversation with Brendan Kirby, co-author of "Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook"

You might say Brendan Kirby has been obsessed with Seinfeld, and you’d be right, leading to his latest project, publishing “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook,” written along with co-author Julie Tremaine.

Kirby joined WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The book includes more than 60 recipes, from appetizers to main courses, drinks to desserts.

In the interview, you'll hear whether Brendan and Tremaine have actually made each of the recipes, what are their favorites, and what inspired them to undertake this project.