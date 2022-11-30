Poll: How often would you like to receive What'sUpNewp newsletters?
Are we emailing you too much, just right, or not enough?
Good Afternoon,
What’sUpNewp is looking for your opinion today as we look to improve our newsletter product - are we emailing you too much, just right, or not enough?
Your feedback will help us decide on how to best move forward and what opportunities to offer readers.
As a reminder, we currently send out our What’s Up Today newsletter at 7 am Monday through Saturday and our Afternoon Recap newsletter every weekday afternoon at 4 pm. Of course, there are also the occasional breaking news newsletters.
If you have any additional thoughts, feel free to comment below.
Thank you for taking the time to participate in this poll.
Ryan Belmore
Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp
I prefer every day in the AM, with the caveat that you send late-breaking news, later in the day, when warranted.
Two a day on "normal' news days can be a lot, but if you have something important to share, by all means, send a second, focused e-news whenever that hits.
Keep up the great work!
I will echo Ann's comments. I prefer a daily AM version. If there is a later breaking story that you determine merits an update that's great, but otherwise one is sufficient.