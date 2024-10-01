Good Afternoon,

As you may have seen, What'sUpNewp is hosting a series of one-on-one live video interviews with candidates participating in the Rhode Island General Election.

During our “Ask The Candidate” conversations, candidates will answer our and your questions about their candidacy, platforms, and important issues to voters.

As a valued reader of What'sUpNewp, we invite you to get involved in this exciting campaign by contributing your questions for the candidates. Your questions will help us create a more informative and engaging discussion.

To submit your questions, please use the Google form here or comment as the broadcast airs live on our website, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Ask The Candidate

We kicked off our Ask The Candidate series ahead of the Statewide Primary with conversations with Hugo J. DeAscentis Jr. and Ellen Pinnock, candidates for Newport City Council First Ward.

This week, we’ve already caught up with Matt Grant, candidate for Newport City Council Second Ward, and Molly Kapstein Cote, candidate for Newport School Committee.

Upcoming candidate interviews include*:

Oct. 2 at 11 am: Penelope “Penny Hunt, Newport School Committee

Oct. 2 at 5 pm: Ian B. Martins, Newport City Council At-Large

Oct. 3 at 9 am: James Dring, Newport School Committee

Oct. at 10 am: Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Newport City Council At-Large

Oct. 3 at 12 pm: Mark Aramli, Newport City Council At-Large

Oct. 3 at 6 pm: Steph Smyth, Newport City Council At-Large

Oct. 3 at 7:30 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, Newport School Committee

Oct. 7 at 1 pm: Robert B. Power, Newport School Committee

Oct. 7 at 2 pm: Becky Bolan, Newport School Committee

Oct. 7 at 4 pm: Sandra J. Flowers, Newport School Committee

Oct. 7 at 5:30 pm: Stephanie Winslow, Newport School Committee

Oct. 8 at 4:30 pm: Beth Cullen, Newport School Committee

Oct. 10 at 10 am: Charlie Holder, Newport City Council At-Large

Oct. 10 at 12:30 pm: Xay Khamsyvoravong, Newport City Council At-Large

Oct. 11 at 10 am: Lynn Ceglie, Newport City Council Second Ward

*Schedules are subject to change; more interviews may be added.

Each conversation takes about ninety minutes to produce. We prepare for each conversation, host it, and then turn each one into a full story, podcast, and video that can be read, listened to, and/or watched at any time.

In the next two weeks, we will spend about thirty hours on this series just for Newport candidates.

If you appreciate these interviews, ask questions, share them with fellow voters, and please consider supporting us by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter. If you are a business owner and would like to sponsor this series, get in touch!

Support Our Election Coverage

We hope these interviews help you make informed decisions when considering candidates for Newport City Council and Newport School Committee.

As always, please send me feedback. I genuinely want to know what you think about our work. Getting in touch with me is as easy as hitting reply.

Thank you for your continued support!

Sincerely,

Ryan M. Belmore

Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp