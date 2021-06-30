What's Up In Newport County Today: June 30

Good Morning,

Due to staffing shortages, the City of Newport on Tuesday announced that visitors to Easton’s Beach will likely be seeing single red flags flying over certain sections of sand this summer. Denoting that a hazard exists, these single red flags signify that the immediate vicinity is an unguarded lifeguard area. Read More

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at 100 local businesses that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

What’s Up Newp’s Ryan Belmore and Ken Abrams will be joined by PJ Finn, Executive Director of WMVY radio based on Martha’s Vineyard, for a live virtual video interview today at 1 pm. Finn will be talking about the history of the station, the station’s recent move to new studios, and the Newport Folk Festival. Watch Here

Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach reopens to the public on Monday. Details

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory until June 30, 07:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Air Quality Alert

Today - Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today - SW wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SSW in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 11pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:51 am & 1:23 pm | Low tide at 6:29 am & 6:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 69% lighting.

Things To Do

10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.

6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion – Live music from French Roast from 6 pm to 8 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Sweet Thing, Against The Current, Sunflowers Exhibition, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Zane Christopher from 9 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Public asked to use extra caution at Easton’s Beach due to unguarded lifeguard areas

Newport Out and Bike Newport: Open Letter to Members of the Newport Police Department

Newport Art Museum announces a call for entries for ‘The Newport Biennial 2022’

Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chuck Wentworth, Producer of Rhythm and Roots Festival (July 1 at 7 pm)

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with PJ Finn, Executive Director of MVY Radio (June 30 at 1 pm)

Local foundations award more than $350,000 to Newport Mental Health

Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium at Easton’s Beach will reopen on July 5

Just My Opinion: Celebrating the Fourth of July safely

Sperry launches new ice cream-inspired shoe collection; look for Sperry’s Ice Cream truck in Newport on July 21

Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project to host ‘An evening of poetry and conversation with poets Afua Ansong and Jacqueline Johnson’

“Gilded Age Games” featured in Preservation Society’s Summer Lecture Series

What’s Up in Newport County: June 29 – July 5

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

Lifespan, CNE approached top lawmakers about special OK for hospital merger [WPRI]

House passes Edwards bill to authorize harm reduction center pilot program to combat overdose deaths [General Assembly]

RIDOH Reports Case of Rare Tick-Borne Disease Powassan [RI.Gov]

Salve Regina’s AMA chapter wins honors, professor wins lifetime achievement award [Salve Today]

We’ll See You Out There

