What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 22

With Rhode Island’s primary election less than a year away, the field for the race for the Democratic nomination is taking shape with the announcement last week by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner that he is a candidate for governor. Magaziner joins us today at 2 pm for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation. Watch here

What’s Up Newp’s Ken Abrams caught up with Ben Folds before his appearance at The Vets in Providence this weekend. Read the interview

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy attended the fourth race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport on this day in 1962. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has a full (incredible) photo gallery from the event here – PRESIDENT KENNEDY WATCHES THE 4TH AMERICA’S CUP RACE

The fall equinox arrives today at 3:20 pm.

Embrace Home Loans has donated 10,000 facial masks to public schools on Aquidneck Island, where the company is headquartered. PRNewswire

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health yesterday announced their enforcement strategy for Rhode Island's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for healthcare workers. Read More

Salve Regina University Athletics has announced the Seahawk Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The 13th induction class consists of four Salve Regina athlete alumni and a long-time local radio broadcaster. See the list

Elizabeth Beisel’s historic swim to Block Island has been pushed to this Saturday due to weather. If you missed it, we caught up with the three-time Olympian yesterday about the swim. Watch below.

Gubernatorial candidate Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation on Wednesday

On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport

Vaccinate the Ocean State: Mini-grants available to nonprofits, organizations to support vaccine promotion

Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will make a record-breaking swim to Block Island (Updated)

What’s Up Interview: Ben Folds coming to The Vets Friday, Sept. 24

Legislation signed that makes civics education proficiency a requirement for all public high school graduates

Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: September 21

On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport

On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm

Ticket Giveaway – Walden playing at Narragansett Brewery Friday, Sept. 24

Weather Forecast

Today - Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Patchy fog between 11 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 11 mph.

Tomorrow - A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Marine Forecast

Today - SSE wind 9 to 11 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SE wind around 10 kt. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 6:42 pm | 12 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:25 am & 9:45 pm | Low tide at 2:30 am & 3:02 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.7 days, 99% lighting.

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.

6 pm - Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking

