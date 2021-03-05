Good Evening,

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: March 5 – 7

10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 5 – 7)

Six Picks: The best in streaming music this weekend

Save The Bay’s Newport Seal Watch Tours return this weekend

Food Truck Friday – Rhody Roasters

Now Hiring: 95 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare

Rhode Island Department Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Free wooden boat-building course being offered to high school freshmen

Providence Fringe Festival returns July 18 – 24

Inauguration Ceremony to be held on Sunday for Governor McKee

Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14

RIDOH soliciting proposals to expand Rhode Island’s Health Equity Zone initiative

Opinion: To slow climate change, teach climate literacy

Legislation sponsored by Rep. McGaw would prevent approval of carbon-polluting power plants

Newport Historical Society documents Senator Whitehouse’s experiences at the US Capitol on January 6

Trinity Rep to present “The Catastrophist”

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on March 10, here’s what’s on the agenda

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

NUWC - Air Force chief diversity and inclusion officer discusses meaning of Black History Month with NUWC Division Newport employees

General Assembly - The Walmart Foundation presents a grant of $50,000 to develop a Rhode Island African Heritage History Education curriculum for all public schools

General Assembly - Rep. O’Brien successfully floor manages passage of bill that allows beer, wine and mixed drinks with restaurant take-out

RI.Gov - Attorney General files motion in opposition of plan to expand marina in Block Island's Great Salt Pond

Salve Today - Celebrate Women’s History Month with a month-long lineup of events focused on gender equality

