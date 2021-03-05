WUN Evening Update: Friday, March 5
The Latest Headlines on WhatUpNewp.com
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: March 5 – 7
10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 5 – 7)
Six Picks: The best in streaming music this weekend
Save The Bay’s Newport Seal Watch Tours return this weekend
Food Truck Friday – Rhody Roasters
Now Hiring: 95 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare
Rhode Island Department Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Free wooden boat-building course being offered to high school freshmen
Providence Fringe Festival returns July 18 – 24
Inauguration Ceremony to be held on Sunday for Governor McKee
Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
RIDOH soliciting proposals to expand Rhode Island’s Health Equity Zone initiative
Opinion: To slow climate change, teach climate literacy
Legislation sponsored by Rep. McGaw would prevent approval of carbon-polluting power plants
Newport Historical Society documents Senator Whitehouse’s experiences at the US Capitol on January 6
Trinity Rep to present “The Catastrophist”
Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on March 10, here’s what’s on the agenda
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
NUWC - Air Force chief diversity and inclusion officer discusses meaning of Black History Month with NUWC Division Newport employees
General Assembly - The Walmart Foundation presents a grant of $50,000 to develop a Rhode Island African Heritage History Education curriculum for all public schools
General Assembly - Rep. O’Brien successfully floor manages passage of bill that allows beer, wine and mixed drinks with restaurant take-out
RI.Gov - Attorney General files motion in opposition of plan to expand marina in Block Island's Great Salt Pond
Salve Today - Celebrate Women’s History Month with a month-long lineup of events focused on gender equality
