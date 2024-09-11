Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, September 11 - the 256th day of the year; 110 days remain in 2024.

☀️ Today will be sunny, with a high near 73°F. A light and variable wind will become south at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low of around 57°F. A south wind of around 6 mph will become calm in the evening. Sunrise is at 6:22 am, and sunset will be at 7:01 pm.

🇺🇸 Governor Dan McKee will deliver remarks this morning marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at a remembrance ceremony outside the Rhode Island State Police Headquarters in North Scituate.

🎬 On tap today: Aquidneck Growers Market, The Mutiny On The Bounty at The JPT, Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North, and more. Get a full rundown of all that’s happening for events, entertainment, and public government meetings. (More)

Leading Off

Statewide Primary

🗳️ With very few contested races on the ballot, Rhode Island’s state and local primary races didn’t drive voters to the polls in droves. Just before polls closed at 8 pm, 77,376 votes were cast, representing just over 9.9% of the more than 781,000 registered voters. (WUN via Rhode Island Current)

Newport Ward 1: With 100% of polling places reporting, the race for Newport's First Ward on Newport City Council has been narrowed down to two candidates ahead of the November 5 General Election.

According to unofficial results from the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Ellen M. Pinnock and Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr. were the top two vote-getters in the Primary for Ward 1. With just 405 total votes cast in Ward 1, Ellen Pinnock picked up 55.3% of the vote, Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr. 26.9%, and Charles F. Pattavina 17.8%. (WUN)

U.S. Senate for Rhode Island: Sheldon Whitehouse won the Democratic nomination, and Patricia Morgan won the Republican nomination.

In Portsmouth: The candidate whose display of broken toilets and anti-local government signs on a vacant East Main Road lot won’t be a Town Council member this year. (East Bay RI)

Newport Teachers’ Dispute

🏫 Following an executive session on Tuesday, September 10, the Newport School Committee announced during its regular school committee meeting that it has directed its legal counsel to proceed with arbitration for grievances filed by the Teachers Association of Newport.

During the public forum portion of the meeting, Newport teachers, union representatives, and a student voiced frustration and concern over recent changes in the school district. (WUN)

What To Know

🗳️ The Yes on 4 Coalition, a group of environmental organizations and state leaders, will launch a campaign on Friday to support a $53 million Green Bond. (WUN)

👉 Since October 2023, Rhode Island has accepted the most refugees from Syria, Congo, and Venezuela, according to data from the Refugee Processing Center. (WUN)

🦈 A seven-foot female sand tiger shark washed ashore Tuesday morning at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett. (WPRI)

⚡ The prospect of winter utility rate hikes drew sharp criticism Monday night from residents, activists, and elected officials, who blasted Rhode Island Energy for its proposed gas and electric rates during a public hearing. (WUN via RI Current)

🎉 In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Conexion Latina, a nonprofit organization serving Hispanic Aquidneck Island residents, will host its second annual Festival Latino on September 21st at the Great Friends Meeting House Lawn. (WUN)

🆕 Two bronze relief sculptures by Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney have found a new home at The Breakers, her family’s former mansion in Newport. (WUN)

🖼️ Three Newport residents will be among the artists featured in new exhibitions opening Sunday, September 15, from 2 to 4 pm at the Providence Art Club. (WUN)

⬆️ Rhode Island's hospitality industry is poised for growth in 2025 despite ongoing economic challenges, according to experts at the RI Hospitality Association's 21st Annual Economic Outlook Breakfast. (WUN)

⚓ Rhode Island's Innovation Crawl, part of Rhode Island Startup Week, will showcase the state's leading-edge companies and innovation spaces on Sept. 23. Innovate Newport and Venture Café Providence co-organize the event. (WUN)

🏅 In the annual Princeton Review guide, Salve Regina University has again been recognized as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate students. (SALVEtoday)

🚰 A new online payment portal will be available for Newport Water Division customers later this month, replacing the legacy payment system that was shut down in July for a software upgrade. (WUN)

👉 Newport City Council will convene this evening for an Executive Session meeting at 5:30 pm to discuss “issues related to the amendment to the lease between the City of Newport and the Newport Yacht Club” and a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm.

🤷 Poll: Newport City Councilor David R. Carlin III plans to introduce a resolution tonight that instructs the City Manager to host a public meeting for opponents of offshore wind development. Carlin’s first attempt on August 28 to secure such a meeting with a similar resolution was rejected by the Council in a 5-1 vote.

After reading the resolution and this background on this resolution, what do you think the Newport City Council should do tonight?

Community

🎗️ Two Newport residents are set to participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk on October 6, joining thousands of others in the iconic fundraising event for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (WUN)

🥫People's Credit Union challenges the community to donate 100 pounds of food every 15 minutes on Thursday at a Drive Up Food Drive at the MLK Center. (WUN)

🐶 A new collaboration of eight animal welfare organizations, including Middletown-based Potter League for Animals, will increase access to essential pet veterinary services in Rhode Island. (WUN)

🌎 Former Secretary of State John Kerry answered questions about the country’s environmental progress and obstacles from under a large white tent on Salve Regina University’s lawn Thursday evening. (ecoRI)

🌬️ Vineyard Offshore hinted on Monday that its proposed 1,200-megawatt offshore wind farm may not move forward unless Connecticut steps up to contract for the 400 megawatts not procured by Massachusetts. (WUN)

🏖️ Rhode Island beaches were closed for 71 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, 213 fewer days than last year when closures reached an all-time high of 284 days. (ecoRI)

🍅 Several Newport Restaurant Group restaurants, including Bar ‘Cino in Newport, recently offered a special, locally-grown tomato dish using produce from Farm Fresh Rhode Island and Greenview Farms. They donated $2 from each dish sold to Farm Fresh, yielding a $3,058.00 donation to the organization. (WUN)

🦪 Newport Vineyards is hosting a Summer Send Off on Sunday with an Oysters & Rose Special from 1 pm to 4 pm.

🎉 Giusto is celebrating four years of being open by giving back deliciously. Through September 15th, they’ll be featuring a special birthday gelato. For every gelato sold we'll be donating a $1 to Aquidneck Community Table.

🕊️ Michael J. Sheehan

🕊️ Dennis McQuillen

❓Ask The City Manager: Beginning September 18, Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one interview on the third Wednesday of every month. We’ll use this opportunity to ask our and your questions about what’s happening in the City of Newport. (WUN)

⁉️ Ask The Candidates: Save the date for the following 30-minute one-on-one interviews with candidates for Newport City Council and Newport School Committee, where candidates will answer our and your questions about their candidacy, platforms, and important issues to voters. (WUN)

September 30 at 12 pm: Matt Grant, Newport City Council Second Ward

September 30 at 5 pm: Molly Kapstein Cote, Newport School Committee

October 1 at 12:30 pm: Mark Aramli, Newport City Council At-Large

October 2 at 11 am: Penelope “Penny Hunt, Newport School Committee

October 2 at 5 pm: Ian B. Martins, Newport City Council At-Large

October 3 at 6 pm: Steph Smyth, Newport City Council At-Large

October 3 at 7:30 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, Newport School Committee

October 7 at 1 pm: Robert B. Power, Newport School Committee

October 7 at 2 pm, Becky Bolan, Newport School Committee

October 7 at 4 pm, Sandra J. Flowers, Newport School Committee

October 7 at 5:30 pm, Stephanie Winslow, Newport School Committee

October 11 at 10 am, Lynn Ceglie, Newport City Council Second Ward

🏘️ As we enter the second week of September, the Newport County real estate market continues to demonstrate consistent activity, with 22 homes changing hands last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold. (WUN)

🫰 Watch Hill in Westerly is the richest city in Rhode Island, according to Forbes. Melville in Middletown/Portsmouth, Newport East, and Newport land in the top 15 “richest cities” at 4, 13, and 15, respectively.

⚾ Cedric Mullins hit two homers and drove in three runs, Albert Suárez gave up one run and struck out a career-best eight over six innings and the Baltimore Orioles held off the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Tuesday night. (WUN)

⛵ More than 200 competitors and supporters attended the two-day Newport Classic Yacht Regatta this past Labor Day weekend. This year’s event featured 31 classic yachts, including a newly introduced race circle for Herreshoff 12 ½’s. (WUN)

🏈 Jerod Mayo picked up a victory in his first game as a head coach, something Bill Belichick couldn’t do in his debut with either the New England Patriots or the Cleveland Browns. (WUN)

🍿 newportFILM has announced that it will host a one-night-only screening of 76 Days Adrift. This profoundly immersive documentary plunges viewers into the heart of one man’s extraordinary survival story. (WUN)

🎶 Following its record-breaking 55th summer festival, Newport Classical opens its fourth full-season Chamber Series this month; the season will feature twelve concerts held on select Fridays at 7:30 pm. (WUN)

🛥️ On tap this week/weekend: Newport Boat Show, Harvest Dinner, Return To Camelot, and more. Check out our full roundup of events, live music, and more. (WUN)

