🍁 Governor Dan McKee joined What’sUpNewp yesterday for a one-on-one conversation about what he’s accomplished and what he hopes to accomplish if re-elected in November. Watch

🍁 At 11:30 am today, Daniela Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join us for a conversation. Watch

🍁 Regionalization will be the topic of conversation when Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins us for her monthly conversation today at 1:30 pm | Watch

🍁 Speaking of the upcoming General Election, we want to hear from you;

🍁 The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County will host Arts Around the Fire, an informal networking and social event for artists, writers, performers, and supporters of the arts at Cabana at 6 pm. Lynne McCormack, the new Executive Director of the RI State Council on the Arts, will discuss RISCA’s mission to support Rhode Island’s arts and cultural community. Read More

🍁 Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm. Here’s what’s on the docket. Agenda

🍁 Dress up, have a Michael Meyers beer from Rejects, rock out with the Z Boys, and celebrate Halloween with a screening of Halloween (1978) at The JPT this evening. Live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm. Details

What’s Up Today

Weather

Dense Fog Advisory until October 26, 10:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Areas of fog before 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog before 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 5:48 pm | 10 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:51 am & 9:13 pm | Low tide at 1:56 am & 2:46 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Halloween Party with The Z-Boys at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See The Full Schedule

