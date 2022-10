Good Morning,

🍁 Governor Dan McKee joined What’sUpNewp yesterday for a one-on-one conversation about what he’s accomplished and what he hopes to accomplish if re-elected in November. Watch

🍁 At 11:30 am today, Daniela Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join us for a conversation. Watch

🍁 Regionalization will be the topic of conversation when Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins us for her monthly conversation today at 1:30 pm | Watch

Leave your questions or comments for Daniela or Colleen in the comments.

Leave a comment

🍁 Speaking of the upcoming General Election, we want to hear from you;

🍁 The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County will host Arts Around the Fire, an informal networking and social event for artists, writers, performers, and supporters of the arts at Cabana at 6 pm. Lynne McCormack, the new Executive Director of the RI State Council on the Arts, will discuss RISCA’s mission to support Rhode Island’s arts and cultural community. Read More

🍁 Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm. Here’s what’s on the docket. Agenda

🍁 Dress up, have a Michael Meyers beer from Rejects, rock out with the Z Boys, and celebrate Halloween with a screening of Halloween (1978) at The JPT this evening. Live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm. Details

What’s Up Today

Weather

Dense Fog Advisory until October 26, 10:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Areas of fog before 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog before 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 5:48 pm | 10 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:51 am & 9:13 pm | Low tide at 1:56 am & 2:46 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Halloween Party with The Z-Boys at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See The Full Schedule

The Latest from WUN

Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates

Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

Regionalization is on our mind when Newport Schools’ Superintendent Jermain joins us on Oct. 26 for a virtual conversation

School construction projects on the ballot in several Rhode Island communities

The Gamm hosts its annual meeting, ribbon cutting for courtyard

People’s Credit Union will host a free community shred day on Oct. 29

Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4

Teachers Association of Newport opposes the regionalization ballot question

QB Jones returns, but questions grow for Pats after loss

Data breach victims sue Rhode Island transit agency, insurer

Recent Local Obituaries

Newp Wire