🌊 On this day in 1881 (141 years ago), the inaugural U.S. National Championship took place at the Newport Casino in Newport. The first edition was won by Richard Sears of Boston, MA who went on to win seven consecutive singles titles.

🌊 On this day in 1954 (68 years ago), Hurricane Carol came ashore on the coast of Newport with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph. In one hour, Carol destroyed 3,800 homes, sank or damaged 2,000 boats and yachts, and leveled almost all of the island’s powered and telephone lines.

🌊 In yesterday’s newsletter we polled you all on Rhode Island’s Statewide Primary. For what it’s worth, the top vote getters were Helena Buonanno Foulkes Governor (37% of the vote), Deborah Ruggiero for Lieutenant Governor (66% of the vote), Gregg Amore for Secretary of State (62% of the vote), and Stefan I. Pryor for General Treasurer (73% of the vote).

🌊 Newport elected and school leaders will join with students, parents, and teachers to celebrate the opening of the Pell Elementary School expansion and new Welcome Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

The $7.4 million Pell addition includes approximately 12,500 square feet of new space for 8 new classrooms, 2 new resource rooms, additional bathrooms, 188 additional lockers, and traffic safety and stormwater management improvements.

🌊 Following the celebration (at 1:30 pm today), Newport School Superintendant Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation. We’ll chat about Pell’s expansion, Rogers High School construction, and the upcoming school year. Tune in to our website to watch the convo live at 1:30 pm.

Programming Note: I’ll be taking some time off next week. Ken Abrams, Frank Prosnitz, and the entire crew will keep things running on the website, but our morning and afternoon newsletter will have a different feel. We’ll return to this format on September 12.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: WSW wind 6 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 7:20 pm | 13 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:11 am & 11:29 pm | Low tide at 4:13 am & 4:44 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.5 days, 13% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

