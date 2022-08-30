What's Up Today: Tuesday, August 30
Good Morning, today is Tuesday, August 30.
🌊 The congregants who worship at the Touro Synagogue won’t be evicted, as a judge ruled in their favor Monday. But the yearslong legal dispute over the historic building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions appears far from over.
🌊 Here’s a look at all that’s happening out there this week - What’s Up in Newport County: Aug. 29 – Sept. 5
🌊 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes sold in Newport County last week - What Sold: 11 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Aug. 22 – 26)
🌊 Congressman David Cicilline will be at Charter Books on Thursday at 6 pm, signing copies of his new book House on Fire.
🌊 Poll: Rhode Island’s Statewide Primary is just two weeks away. If the Primary was today, which way would you be voting in these heavily-contested Democratic races?
Find your polling place and view your full sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Patchy fog between 4 am and 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 6 to 10 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind around 7 kt. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 1 am, then Patchy fog between 2 am and 3 am, then Patchy fog between 4 am and 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 7:22 pm | 13 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:28 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 4:05 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.5 days, 7% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
6:15 pm: Reggae Night on the Coastal Queen
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, and John Erikson at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
St. John The Evangelist Church: Music on the Lawn: MSD Quintet, with Doug Woolverton from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
Tiverton: Harbor Commission at 9 am, Economic Development Commission at 9 am
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
