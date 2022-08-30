Good Morning, today is Tuesday, August 30.

🌊 The congregants who worship at the Touro Synagogue won’t be evicted, as a judge ruled in their favor Monday. But the yearslong legal dispute over the historic building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions appears far from over.

🌊 Here’s a look at all that’s happening out there this week - What’s Up in Newport County: Aug. 29 – Sept. 5

🌊 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes sold in Newport County last week - What Sold: 11 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Aug. 22 – 26)

🌊 Congressman David Cicilline will be at Charter Books on Thursday at 6 pm, signing copies of his new book House on Fire.

🌊 Poll: Rhode Island’s Statewide Primary is just two weeks away. If the Primary was today, which way would you be voting in these heavily-contested Democratic races?

Find your polling place and view your full sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Patchy fog between 4 am and 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 6 to 10 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 7 kt. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 1 am, then Patchy fog between 2 am and 3 am, then Patchy fog between 4 am and 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 7:22 pm | 13 hours & 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:28 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 4:05 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.5 days, 7% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, and John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

St. John The Evangelist Church: Music on the Lawn: MSD Quintet, with Doug Woolverton from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

