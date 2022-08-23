Good Morning, today is Tuesday, August 23.

⚓ On this day in 2000, Newport’s Richard Hatch was named the Sole Survivor and became Survivor‘s first millionaire.

⚓ Luis Daniel Munoz, a progressive who is battling four other better-funded Democratic gubernatorial candidates, will share his message with What’sUpNewp when he joins us today at 3 pm for a live virtual video conversation.

⚓ Residents and officials heard the latest about the potential for regionalizing Newport and Middletown schools on Monday night.

⚓ You won’t have to “wait” much longer … another in a line of great concerts is coming to Jane Pickens Film and Events Center later this week when The Weight Band arrives in Newport. Ken Abrams spoke to Weight Band founder Jim Weider, a music industry veteran and former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band.

⚓ Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 12 homes across Newport County that changed hands last week.

⚓ Ballard’s on Block Island has had its liquor and entertainment licenses suspended for two weeks, WPRI reports.

⚓ Due to the weather, Music on the Lawn featuring the Lois Vaughan Jazz at St. John the Evangelist Church has been moved from today to tomorrow.

⚓ In our poll yesterday, 54% of you said to bring on September and fall, while 46% said can’t it stay August forever?

⚓ On a bit more serious note, here’s another poll. Knowing what you know today, how would you vote on the following ballot question…

"Shall an act passed at the January, 2022 session of the General Assembly entitled ‘AN ACT AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF NEWPORT AND TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN TO ESTABLISH A REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT AND PROVIDING FOR STATE AID FOR SCHOOL HOUSING COSTS AT SCHOOL HOUSING REIMBURSEMENT RATES FOR REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS WHICH, INCLUDING INCENTIVES, MAY EXCEED 80% OF DEBT SERVICE FOR EXPENDITURES ELIGIBLE FOR STATE AID, be approved?”

POLL Loading...

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Areas of fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:33 pm | 13 hours & 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:53 am & 6:25 pm | Low tide at 11:06 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.5 days, 17% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Gratitude Revealed at 7:30 pm.

Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, and Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Shiny

On This Day In Newport History: August 23, 2000 – Newport’s Richard Hatch Wins Survivor

Comic – Sour Grapes: Thunder

Gubernatorial hopeful Luis Daniel Munoz joins WUN for a live virtual video conversation, Tuesday at 3 pm

Newport-Middletown School Regionalization touted during forum

Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about dogs?

McDaniels welcomes mentor Belichick and Patriots to Vegas

RI VegFest’s ‘RI VegtoberFest’returns to Trinity Beer Garden on September 17

‘Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits’, hosted by SiriusXM’s Christine Pedi, coming to Theatre By The Sea

Obituary: Richard “Dick” Phelps

