Good Morning,

🌊 Today we make the transition from summer to fall as the autumnal equinox arrives this evening at 9:04 pm. On Sunday, there will be 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

🌊 The first weekend of fall in Newport County will be a busy one. Here’s what’s up.

🌊 Ringo Starr will appear at the Providence Performing Arts Center this evening. WUN’s Ken Abrams has more on the show - What’s Up Interview: Ringo Starr, coming to PPAC on Sept. 22

🌊 Ken also caught up with Michael Timmins of The Cowboy Junkies before their show at The Narrows Center in Fall River this evening. Read the interview.

🌊 Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on September 28. One thing that caught my eye - the new owners of Gurney’s are calling the hotel the “Newport Harbor Island Resort” on an application for an entertainment license. See the full docket here.

🌊 A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Rhode Island’s truck tolling system must end within 48 hours, saying the program to fund repairs to the state’s bridges discriminates against out-of-state truckers and is unconstitutional. Read More

🌊 Thanks to all of you who came out to The JPT last night for our End of Summer Party!

On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch the 4th America’s Cup Race off the coast of Newport. Photo Credit: Robert Knudsen. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

High Surf Advisory in effect from September 22, 04:00 PM EDT until September 23, 06:00 PM EDT

Special Weather Statement

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Temperature rising to near 72 by 11 am, then falling to around 62 during the remainder of the day. South wind 11 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 7 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 10 to 15 kt becoming NW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NNW 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 6:42 pm | 12 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:06 am & 6:29 pm | Low tide at 11:38 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.7 days, 15% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

6 pm: 150th (+2) Birthday of the Newport Public Library! at Wyndham Newport

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm, Where The Crawdads Sing at 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sept. 25 – Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)

Sept. 25 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

Recent Local Obituaries

