What's Up Today: Thursday, October 27
‘Six Picks’ Family Halloween Fun: Best holiday events around RI this weekend (Oct. 28-31)
🍁 The Newport and Middletown School Committees will be hosting a special joint panel meeting on regionalization tonight from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Oliphant School. During this panel, Superintendent Jermain, Superintendent Kraeger, and the Committee Chairs and Vice Chairs will share information and answer questions.
🍁 Superintendent Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation yesterday, where we also chatted about regionalization.
🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at the Best Halloween events around RI this weekend.
🍁 Drew Becker is just the third person to play Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels. He’s the lead actor in “Tootsie,” the musical playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center this week. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell recently caught up with Becker about the show.
🍁 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at 90 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
🍁 Preserve Rhode Island celebrated the 14th annual Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation this past Sunday, at Ochre Court in Newport. Among the winners were The Preservation Society of Newport County and The Parish of St. Columba’s.
🍁 Halloween movie week at The JPT continues this evening with Nosferatu 100th Anniversary with live score by Jeff Rapsis.
🍁 Of those responding to yesterday’s poll, 43% of you said you have already voted, while 33% of you say you plan to vote on November 8, and 24% of you say you plan to vote prior to November 8.
🍁 Conversations With The Candidates: Sabina Matos, Seth Magaziner, and Lauren Carson are among the conversations we have on tap next week.
🍁 I’m currently on a flight to Austin, Texas for the 2022 Independent News Sustainability Summit, a first-of-its-kind conference focused on revenue and sustainability for independent news businesses. I look forward to spending the next few days with my colleagues and friends in the local, independent online news industry, where I hope to come away with some ideas, inspiration, and best practices on how we can continue to grow this business to serve all of you.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 27, 04:00 PM EDT until October 28, 01:00 PM EDT
Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming NNW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm | 10 hours and 35 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:36 am & 10:02 pm | Low tide at 2:36 am & 3:30 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.6 days, 3% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
6 pm: Halloween Beer Dinner at Caleb & Broad
6 pm: It’s the Tour de Fright – A Halloween Costume Bike Ride!
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Nosferatu 100th Anniversary with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, Prevention Coalition at 7 pm
Newport: School Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 4 pm, School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
