Good Morning,

🍁 The Newport and Middletown School Committees will be hosting a special joint panel meeting on regionalization tonight from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Oliphant School. During this panel, Superintendent Jermain, Superintendent Kraeger, and the Committee Chairs and Vice Chairs will share information and answer questions.

🍁 Superintendent Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation yesterday, where we also chatted about regionalization.

🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at the Best Halloween events around RI this weekend.

🍁 Drew Becker is just the third person to play Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels. He’s the lead actor in “Tootsie,” the musical playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center this week. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell recently caught up with Becker about the show.

🍁 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at 90 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

🍁 Preserve Rhode Island celebrated the 14th annual Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation this past Sunday, at Ochre Court in Newport. Among the winners were The Preservation Society of Newport County and The Parish of St. Columba’s.

🍁 Halloween movie week at The JPT continues this evening with Nosferatu 100th Anniversary with live score by Jeff Rapsis.

🍁 Of those responding to yesterday’s poll, 43% of you said you have already voted, while 33% of you say you plan to vote on November 8, and 24% of you say you plan to vote prior to November 8.

🍁 Conversations With The Candidates: Sabina Matos, Seth Magaziner, and Lauren Carson are among the conversations we have on tap next week.

🍁 I’m currently on a flight to Austin, Texas for the 2022 Independent News Sustainability Summit, a first-of-its-kind conference focused on revenue and sustainability for independent news businesses. I look forward to spending the next few days with my colleagues and friends in the local, independent online news industry, where I hope to come away with some ideas, inspiration, and best practices on how we can continue to grow this business to serve all of you.

Have a great Thursday,

Ryan Belmore

Support This Newsletter

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 27, 04:00 PM EDT until October 28, 01:00 PM EDT

Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming NNW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm | 10 hours and 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:36 am & 10:02 pm | Low tide at 2:36 am & 3:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.6 days, 3% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 3 pm, Nosferatu 100th Anniversary with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See The Full Schedule

The Latest from WUN

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Weather forecast for Newport County

‘Six Picks’ Family Halloween Fun: Best holiday events around RI this weekend (Oct. 28-31)

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Sylvester

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 27 – 31

Pats’ QB Jones believes he deserves to be starter vs. Jets

City of Newport: Sewer line improvement coming to Ledyard Street

Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association shares tips for celebrating Halloween and trick-or-treating safely

FAQ: Workers’ compensation for remote employees

DEM, USDA, Farm Fresh, Meals on Wheels delivers 103 fresh, local produce boxes to seniors in need in Providence

Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 26

What’s Up Interview: Drew Becker, star of ‘Tootsie,’ playing PPAC through Sunday Oct. 30

2022 Rhody Awards celebrates the impact historic preservation has on communities across the state

Travel Advisory: RIDOT closing Fish Road for the replacement of the Sin and Flesh Brook Bridge in Tiverton

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Daniela Abbott, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

Rhode Island is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks

Now Hiring: 90 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Rhode Island among states with the highest cancer rates

How manufacturing employment in every state has changed over the last 30 years

Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates

Recent Local Obituaries

Newp Wire