Good Morning,

🍁 Who will be Newport’s next Mayor? The conversation has begun among those newly elected and we’ve already seen two opinion pieces on it - both calling for the top At-Large vote-getter to get the spot.

Reminder - The City of Newport operates under a Home Rule Charter, and operates under a City Council - City Manager form of government.

How It Works - The seven members of the Council must choose one of its four At-Large members to serve as Mayor/Chair.

The Role of Mayor - According to the City of Newport’s Code of Ordinances, The Chair “shall have the Title of Mayor and shall preside at all meetings of the Council and shall be recognized as the official head of the City for all ceremonial purposes. He or she shall sign and execute all contracts or other evidences of indebtedness on behalf of the City, make all proclamations in the name of the City and shall be the executive head of the City to the extent required by this Charter. In the absence of the Mayor, or in case of a disability, the Vice-Chair of the Council shall perform all duties of the Mayor”.

Of Note - There had been a recommendation from the Charter Review Commission that would have made the selection of Mayor easier - it would have automatically been the top vote-getter. But the current council did not send that question to the ballot.

Top Vote Getters - Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong picked up 4,866 votes (23.0%), Jeanne-Marie Napolitano 3,189 votes (15.1%), Mark Aramli 3,121 (14.7%), and Lynn Underwood Ceglie 2,986 votes (14.1%).

Current Mayor: Jeanne Marie Napolitano currently serves as mayor, its her third time doing so since joining the council in 1991.

With all that said, who would you like to see serve as Mayor of Newport for the next two years?

Have a great Thursday,

Ryan

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from November 11, 07:00 PM EST until November 12, 04:00 PM EST

Today: SW wind 8 to 11 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 9 kt. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 10 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:41 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 1:25 am & 2:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.2 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Julie & Julia at 4:30 pm, Mystic Pizza at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

