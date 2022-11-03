Good Morning,

🍁 There was no big Powerball Jackpot winner last night. The estimated jackpot for Saturday, November 5 is now $1.5 billion. The winning numbers last night were 02 - 11 - 22 - 35 - 60 - 23.

🍁 Lauren Carson, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island State Representative in District 75 (Newport) will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on today at 11 am. Tune On In

🍁 What is your gut telling you about what will happen with the regionalization question in Middletown and Newport?

Reminder - questions 4 and 5 in Middletown and question 5 in Newport all have to pass for regionalization to move forward.

🍁 The most wonderful time of the year has arrived … and we’re not talking about the holiday season… Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend; we fall back and gain an extra hour of sleep! So get out there and enjoy the upcoming 49-hour weekend with Ken Abrams’ Six Picks - Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

🍁 Salve Regina University will send four delegates (two professors and two students) to Egypt for COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Read More

Have a great Thursday,

Ryan Belmore

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:19 am | Sunset: 5:38 pm | 10 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:02 am & 4:33 pm | Low tide at 10:43 am & 11:12 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.2 days, 68% lighting.

Things To Do

6 pm: JAC Talk: Tracy Weisman at Jamestown Arts Center

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4 pm, Teton Gravity presents Magic Hour at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: School Committee at 6:30 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 7 pm

Middletown: Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm, Citizens Advisory Committee at 5 pm

Portsmouth: Vicious Dog Hearing Panel at 10 am

Cruise Ship Schedule

November 4 – Norwegian Sun

November 7 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

What’s Up Podcast

Lauren Carson, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island State Representative in District 75 (Newport) will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on today at 11 am.

