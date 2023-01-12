Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,141 words - a 6-minute read.

🌊 A Gale Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Narragansett Bay, with strong winds and hazardous waves expected to affect the area from 10 pm tonight to 1 pm on Friday.

✍️ Representative Lauren Carson yesterday sent a letter to the Department of Transportation demanding concrete, significant improvements in communication about the Pell Bridge realignment project. (What’sUpNewp)

🚶‍♂️ Newport City Council last night voted to approve additional funding to expand the scope of the Cliff Walk study. The engineering firm will now come up with a design repair plan for a larger portion. (WPRI)

🏛️ The City of Newport's Waterfront Commission will hold a meeting tonight. The agenda includes an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023, a report from Harbormaster on various topics, an update on the Newport Transportation Plan, and a discussion on the expansion of the NY Yacht Club and its impact on nearby moorings, and a discussion on kayak racks and handicap access as well as plans to increase boat ramp capacity at Fort Adams. (What’sUpNewp)

📚 The Battle of Rhode Island Association has announced a new partnership with The Redwood Library & Athenæum to document, tell and celebrate Rhode Island’s role in the Revolutionary War. (What’sUpNewp)

👉 Salve Regina’s annual MLK Week is happening this year on Sunday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 27, and the University community is being asked to consider signing up to participate in the annual spoken word event that will be held on Monday. (Salve Today)

🏒 Salve Regina men’s ice hockey forwards Johnny Mulera ’24 and Mitch Walinski ’23 have been selected to play at the 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games for the USA men’s team. (Salve Today)

⁉️ Newport is among the 5 most welcoming places to live/friendliest cities in the United States, according to a new report from StudyFinds. What do you think? Is Newport a welcoming and friendly place to live?

Leave a comment

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Rain likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 am. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Temperature rising to around 51 by 3 am. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 4 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from January 12, 10:00 PM EST until January 13, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: E wind 6 to 11 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Rain is likely, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SE wind 12 to 15 kt becoming S 17 to 20 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 kt. Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 am. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind 16 to 19 kt decreasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 kt. Rain likely, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:36 pm | 9 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:59 am & 11:34 pm | Low tide at 4:10 am & 4:34 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.3 days, 79% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, A Man Called Otto at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

We published 29 stories on our website since yesterday morning. Here’s a look at the latest headlines since yesterday afternoon’s newsletter.

Rhode Island falls to 42nd in nation for business tax competitiveness

Adoptable Cat of the Week: The Grey One

Strong winds and hazardous waves expected in Narragansett Bay, Gale Warning in effect

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics beat Pelicans

Leggett leads Rhode Island past St. Bonaventure 68-67

Walker scores 33, Bryant downs Albany (NY) 86-69

Rep. Carson demands DOT provide better communication on Pell Bridge realignment project

The Ocean Race global marathon starts Sunday

The Vanderbilt partners with Maison Premiere to host dining experience, ‘Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party’

Friday the 13th will bring a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Battle of Rhode Island Association and The Redwood Library & Athenæum join forces to preserve Rhode Island’s role in the Revolutionary War

Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update: Jan. 11

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

100 best TV shows of all time

100 best movies of all time

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📈 Wednesday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

1 - Gary's Handy Lunch to permanently close on February 12

2 - Most popular boy names in the 90s in Rhode Island

3 - Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more

4 - Newport is among the 5 most friendliest cities in the United States, according to experts

5 - New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23