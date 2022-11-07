Good Morning,

🍁 We are just one day away from the 2022 General Election. As of 4:30 am on Friday, 25,613 Rhode Islanders have voted by mail, and 55,756 have early voted at their local board of elections.

81,369 Rhode Islanders have turned out to vote thus far, approximately a 10% turnout. Warwick has seen the highest voter turnout (6,780), while Central Falls has seen the lowest (217).

Here’s the total turnout thus far in Newport County;

Portsmouth: 2,534

Newport: 2,002

Middletown: 1,996

Tiverton: 1,481

Jamestown: 1,247

Little Compton: 643

RI Voter Turnout Tracker

Visit www.vote.ri.gov to find out where you can vote early today, to find where your polling place will be tomorrow, and/or to see your sample ballot.

Check out all of our Election 2022 coverage.

🍁 Governor Dan McKee will continue his 3-day “Get Out The Vote Blitz” before Election Day by visiting several communities today. At 2 pm, Governor McKee will visit Leo’s Market and other businesses on Broadway with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano.

🍁 Poll: There have been efforts underway to eliminate springing forward and falling back. Would you want to keep it the way it is (twice a year changes), or stay permanently in Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time (which we are now in)?

🍁WUN’s Jay Flanders is back in the kitchen and brings you another edition of Tiny Kitchen Magic - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Beer Braised Chicken

🍁 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has some random thoughts before the election - Just My Opinion: Listen to ‘people who have ideas about how to fix things’

🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught The Tubes at Greenwich Odeum on Thursday night - Concert Recap and Photos: ‘What do you want from life?’ The Tubes at the Greenwich Odeum

🍁 MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew) is scheduled to be in Newport today. It is the last cruise ship scheduled for this season.

🍁 Newport Restaurant Week continues through Sunday. See a list of participating restaurants, menus, and offers here. Let us know what discounts and deals you’ve already tried out in the comments below.

Have a great Monday,

Ryan

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 8 to 10 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm | 10 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:37 am & 6:58 pm | Low tide at 12:40 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.3 days, 97% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 3 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Newswire

PBS: Rhode Island PBS Weekly | Exodus from Touro?

WJAR: Coast Guard suspends search after empty kayak found near Newport Bridge

WPRI: Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

ecoRI: Survey Says Life in Narragansett Bay Rapidly Changing