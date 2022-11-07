What's Up Today: Monday, November 7
Good Morning,
🍁 We are just one day away from the 2022 General Election. As of 4:30 am on Friday, 25,613 Rhode Islanders have voted by mail, and 55,756 have early voted at their local board of elections.
81,369 Rhode Islanders have turned out to vote thus far, approximately a 10% turnout. Warwick has seen the highest voter turnout (6,780), while Central Falls has seen the lowest (217).
Here’s the total turnout thus far in Newport County;
Portsmouth: 2,534
Newport: 2,002
Middletown: 1,996
Tiverton: 1,481
Jamestown: 1,247
Little Compton: 643
Visit www.vote.ri.gov to find out where you can vote early today, to find where your polling place will be tomorrow, and/or to see your sample ballot.
Check out all of our Election 2022 coverage.
🍁 Governor Dan McKee will continue his 3-day “Get Out The Vote Blitz” before Election Day by visiting several communities today. At 2 pm, Governor McKee will visit Leo’s Market and other businesses on Broadway with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano.
🍁 Poll: There have been efforts underway to eliminate springing forward and falling back. Would you want to keep it the way it is (twice a year changes), or stay permanently in Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time (which we are now in)?
🍁WUN’s Jay Flanders is back in the kitchen and brings you another edition of Tiny Kitchen Magic - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Beer Braised Chicken
🍁 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has some random thoughts before the election - Just My Opinion: Listen to ‘people who have ideas about how to fix things’
🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught The Tubes at Greenwich Odeum on Thursday night - Concert Recap and Photos: ‘What do you want from life?’ The Tubes at the Greenwich Odeum
🍁 MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew) is scheduled to be in Newport today. It is the last cruise ship scheduled for this season.
🍁 Newport Restaurant Week continues through Sunday. See a list of participating restaurants, menus, and offers here. Let us know what discounts and deals you’ve already tried out in the comments below.
Have a great Monday,
Ryan
The Latest from WUN
Watch or Listen: Our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the 2022 candidates
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Beer Braised Chicken
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
Craft Beer Scene: The 25 highest-rated IPAs in Rhode Island
Just My Opinion: Listen to ‘people who have ideas about how to fix things’
Most popular baby names for boys the year you were born
These skilled trades jobs pay more than $50K
Most popular baby names for girls the year you were born
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston’s 7-game win streak
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
Eckhaus throws 4 TD passes, Bryant edges Campbell 43-37
DeShields lifts Rhode Island past Maine 26-22
Yale scores 52 in first half, beats Brown 69-17
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
Craft Beer Scene: Highest-rated stouts in Rhode Island
Concert Recap and Photos: ‘What do you want from life?’ The Tubes at the Greenwich Odeum
T.F. Green Airport among US airports with the most delays
Coronet to leave IYRS, Mystic Seaport and Museum to restore the 1885 Schooner Yacht
Recent Local Obituaries
Support this newsletter and What’sUpNewp by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter today!
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 8 to 10 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm | 10 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:37 am & 6:58 pm | Low tide at 12:40 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.3 days, 97% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 3 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Newswire
PBS: Rhode Island PBS Weekly | Exodus from Touro?
WJAR: Coast Guard suspends search after empty kayak found near Newport Bridge
WPRI: Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
ecoRI: Survey Says Life in Narragansett Bay Rapidly Changing
Falls has seen the lowest (217).
Here’s the total turnout thus far in Newport County;
Portsmouth: 2,534
Newport: 2,002
Middletown: 1,996
Tiverton: 1,481
Jamestown: 1,247
Little Compton: 643
Visit www.vote.ri.gov to find out where you can vote early today, to find where your polling place will be tomorrow, and/or to see your sample ballot.
Check out all of our Election 2022 coverage.
🍁 Governor Dan McKee will continue his 3-day “Get Out The Vote Blitz” before Election Day by visiting several communities today. At 2 pm, Governor McKee will visit Leo’s Market and other businesses on Broadway with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano.
🍁 Poll: There have been efforts underway to eliminate springing forward and falling back. Would you want to keep it the way it is (twice a year changes), or stay permanently in Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time (which we are now in)?
🍁WUN’s Jay Flanders is back in the kitchen and brings you another edition of Tiny Kitchen Magic - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Beer Braised Chicken
🍁 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has some random thoughts before the election - Just My Opinion: Listen to ‘people who have ideas about how to fix things’
🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught The Tubes at Greenwich Odeum on Thursday night - Concert Recap and Photos: ‘What do you want from life?’ The Tubes at the Greenwich Odeum
🍁 MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew) is scheduled to be in Newport today. It is the last cruise ship scheduled for this season.
🍁 Newport Restaurant Week continues through Sunday. See a list of participating restaurants, menus, and offers here. Let us know what discounts and deals you’ve already tried out in the comments below.
Have a great Monday,
Ryan
The Latest from WUN
Watch or Listen: Our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the 2022 candidates
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Beer Braised Chicken
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
Craft Beer Scene: The 25 highest-rated IPAs in Rhode Island
Just My Opinion: Listen to ‘people who have ideas about how to fix things’
Most popular baby names for boys the year you were born
These skilled trades jobs pay more than $50K
Most popular baby names for girls the year you were born
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston’s 7-game win streak
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
Eckhaus throws 4 TD passes, Bryant edges Campbell 43-37
DeShields lifts Rhode Island past Maine 26-22
Yale scores 52 in first half, beats Brown 69-17
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
Craft Beer Scene: Highest-rated stouts in Rhode Island
Concert Recap and Photos: ‘What do you want from life?’ The Tubes at the Greenwich Odeum
T.F. Green Airport among US airports with the most delays
Coronet to leave IYRS, Mystic Seaport and Museum to restore the 1885 Schooner Yacht
Recent Local Obituaries
Support this newsletter and What’sUpNewp by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter today!
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 8 to 10 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm | 10 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:37 am & 6:58 pm | Low tide at 12:40 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.3 days, 97% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 3 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Newswire
PBS: Rhode Island PBS Weekly | Exodus from Touro?
WJAR: Coast Guard suspends search after empty kayak found near Newport Bridge
WPRI: Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
ecoRI: Survey Says Life in Narragansett Bay Rapidly Changing
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.