Good Morning, today is Monday, August 22.

⚓ On this day in 1762, Ann (Smith) Franklin became the sole editor and publisher of the Newport Mercury on August 22nd, 1762, making her the first female editor in the United States. Read More

⚓ Governor Dan McKee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"He only has minor symptoms because he is vaccinated and twice boosted. After speaking with his doctor, the Governor has begun taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid and is isolating for 5 days”, Matt Sheaff, a spokesman for Governor Dan McKee, shared in a statement. “During this time he will be working remotely. The Governor is in good spirits and is grateful for the support of his family and staff. He looks forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents and keeping Rhode Island's economic momentum going."

⚓ At Wednesday’s Newport City Council meeting, Councilor Jamie Bova will introduce a resolution that would postpone the ballot question on the school regionalization between Middletown and Newport for 6 months. Read the resolution here and Councilor Bova’s email explaining it all here.

⚓ U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona will be in Newport on Monday. [ABC 6]

⚓ Here’s what’s on tap for lane closures and road construction projects this week.

⚓ The Rhode Island Folk Festival returns to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on Sunday, August 28 from Noon-6 PM. The free music festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts in Rhode Island and beyond. Read More

⚓ Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series continues this evening with live music from Roger Ceresi & The All Starz, food trucks, fire pits, and more. 6 pm to 9 pm. Free.

⚓ Quick poll…

POLL Loading...

Have a great Monday!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 am. Patchy fog before 10 am, then patchy fog after 2 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: E wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 9 am, then Patchy fog after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:34 pm | 13 hours & 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:57 am & 5:36 pm | Low tide at10:10 am & 11:51 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.6 days, 25% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm

Second Beach: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Obituary: John Erik Nelson

Mateo lifts Orioles past Boston in MLB Little League Classic

Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers

New York Yacht Club claims first Hinman Masters Title in eight years

Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Massachusetts

Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Revolution 4-0

Hernández, Arroyo, Wacha power Red Sox past Orioles 4-3

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Obituary: Joseph D. Sandonato

What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a What’sUpNewp supporter.

Become A What'sUpNewp Supporter