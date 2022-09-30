Good Morning,

🌊 The Rhode Island premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 took place at Showcase in Warwick last night. WUN’s Sarah McClutchy was there and reports back that the movie “might be the major motion picture with the most airtime for downtown Newport as a whole”. The movie is available beginning today on Disney+.

🌊 With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island.

We’ve invited every candidate running for council or school committee in Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth, as well as those running for Senate District 11 and 12 to join us. That’s 52 candidates if you’re wondering and we’re just getting started.

These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters. Read More

🌊 The Preservation Society of Newport County kicks off its fall programs today. Read More

🌊 Newport natives The Cowsills will release Rhythm of the World, their first album in over 30 years. Read More

🌊 Last Call: Bridge To Fitness will permanently close today. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind around 6 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 6:29 pm | 11 hours & 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:36 am | Low tide at 4:22 am & 5:13 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch & Steve from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 3 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Pete Francis at 5:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Nate C. from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 9 am

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships Schedule

September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

Sunday, October 2 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

Sunday, October 2 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

