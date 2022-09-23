Good Morning,

🌊 After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to PPAC last night. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there - Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence

🌊 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the latest on the upcoming election - Election 2022: General election begins

🌊 You’ve seen Piff The Magic Dragon on America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller, Fool Us, and more. On September 29, you can see him at The Vets in Providence. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell caught up with the magician/comedian - What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29

🌊 Coast Guard Cutter Eagle will be making a port visit at Naval Station Newport this weekend. As part of the visit, the ship will offer tours to DoD-affiliated personnel and their families. Read More

🌊 The fall cruise ship schedule has been updated by Discover Newport. Check It Out

🌊 Yesterday we asked, “what’s your favorite season?” Fall was the winner with 45% of the vote, followed by Summer with 39%, Spring with 13%, and Winter with just 4%.

🌊 We could soon see the updated plans for the Newport Grand site, WPRI reports.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until September 24, 11:00 AM EDT

Today: NNW wind 14 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 15 to 18 kt decreasing to 12 to 15 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 6:41 pm | 12 hours & 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:47 am & 7:04 pm | Low tide at 12:28 am & 12:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.7 days, 9% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Deck: Felix Brown Trio at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Nate C. from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sept. 25 – Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)

Sept. 25 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

