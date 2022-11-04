Good Morning,

🍁 Over the last several weeks we have had one-on-one conversations with dozens of local and statewide candidates. We have wrapped up that series, but you can watch and/or listen to those conversations here → Watch or Listen: Our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the 2022 candidates

🍁 We are just FOUR days away from the 2022 General Election. Already 25,478 Rhode Islanders have voted by mail and 46,568 have early voted at their local board of elections.

72,046 Rhode Islanders have turned out to vote thus far, approximately a 8.8% turnout. Warwick has seen the highest voter turnout (6,048), while Central Falls has seen the lowest (185).

Here’s the total turnout thus far in Newport County;

Portsmouth: 2,234

Middletown: 1,773

Newport: 1,699

Tiverton: 1,294

Jamestown: 1,081

Little Compton: 550

RI Voter Turnout Tracker

🍁 In yesterday’s newsletter, we asked “What is your gut telling you about what will happen with the regionalization question in Middletown and Newport?”. So far 56% of poll voters believe that regionalization will be rejected. Take The Poll

🍁 The 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week begins today and runs through November 13. New this year to Newport Restaurant Week is the Foodie Film Festival at The JPT.

🍁 Charter Books will welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff today at 12 pm. Schiff will discuss her new biography The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams.

🍁 Blink Gallery will host an opening reception for Molly Sexton’s exhibition Petrichor ((whomp whomp)) this evening from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

🍁 Comedy night at Rejects Beer Co. this evening will feature Casey Crawford, Mo Moussa, Zach Valencia, Glenn Giddish, and Ayesheh Mae.

🍁 For you theatre lovers, Pulitizer Prize-winning Sweat is now open at The Gamm.

To a great Friday,

Ryan Belmore

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 8 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 7 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:20 am | Sunset: 5:36 pm | 10 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:06 am & 5:33 pm | Low tide at 11:37 am & 11:44 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.2 days, 78% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4 pm, The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F K. Fisher at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G Men at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Los Duderinos at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rejects Beer Co: Comedy Night at 8 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings scheduled

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

November 4 – Norwegian Sun

November 7 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

See The Full Schedule

