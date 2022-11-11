Good Morning,

🍁 Today is Veterans Day! Thank you to all those who serve and have served for their service to our country, we appreciate you!

🍁 The City of Newport will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion, Post No. 7, and the Newport Veterans of Foreign Wars, Conover-Leary Post No. 406. The ceremony is scheduled to get underway outside of City Hall at 11 a.m. and all are welcome to attend.

🍁 The Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public today from 11 am to 1 pm in observance of Veterans Day.

🍁 77% of subscribers that voted in our poll yesterday thought Xay should be the next Mayor of Newport. Many of you also joined the discussion in the comments.

Newport City Council-elect will hold a caucus on November 15 for the purpose of electing a new Mayor/Chair and Vice Chair. Read the story

With the news of the caucus, Xay Khamsyvoravong provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement regarding the meeting;

“The stories and hopes for the future of Newport I’ve heard firsthand from the community showed up at the polls this week with historic results. Given that outcome, I am looking forward to having an open discussion on how to build a unified team to capitalize on the diversity of perspectives and experience of this new council. We will deliver results while serving the community humbly, with respect, and with fresh eyes toward the future. Through this campaign, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know my fellow councilors and councilors-elect and I’m confident we share that vision. It will take all of us working together to move Newport forward and I am hopeful for what lies ahead.”

🍁 Rhode Island General Election results were updated last night with additional drop box and mail ballots.

🍁 Church Community Housing and the Spring Leadership Committee officially broke ground yesterday on the long-awaited Spring Park at the intersection of Spring and Touro Streets on Thursday.

The City of Newport said the following on social media about the event and project;

Once complete, the park, which sits on the site of Newport's original freshwater spring (and more recently Coffey's Garage), will be donated to the City for all to enjoy as a celebration of the importance of religious tolerance and the separation of church and state. Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie, and Councilor-Elect Xay Khamsyvoravong, were all in attendance on behalf of the City, as was Ambassador John L. Loeb, Jr., Lilly Dick of the Spring Leadership Committee, Neill Coffey of the former Coffey's Garage, Steve Ostiguy from Church Community Housing, and many, many more. To learn more about the future park, and the historical significance of its location, be sure to visit www.newportspring.org

Photo by City of Newport

🍁 Check your lottery tickets! A $10,000 Mega Million ticket purchased at the Neon Market Place remains unclaimed.

🍁 Planning on dining out on Thanksgiving? Make those reservations today - Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving

🍁 Save The Date: The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on November 25.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Wind Advisory in effect from November 11, 10:00 PM EST until November 12, 11:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers before 10 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 pm and 4 am, then showers likely after 4 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8 pm. Low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from November 11, 08:00 PM EST until November 12, 01:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Showers are likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 12 to 15 kt increasing to 17 to 20 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 kt. Showers before 10 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 pm and 4 am, then showers likely after 4am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:21 am & 9:48 pm | Low tide at 2:05 am & 3:04 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.1 days, 94% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6:30 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Gulf Stream: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Who is Killing The Great Chefs of Europe at 4:30 pm, Chocolat at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario at 7:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Dan Ferrazzoli at 5:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

