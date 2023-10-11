⚓ Today is Wednesday, October 11 - the 284th day of the year; 81 days remain in 2023.

🎃 The Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church is scheduled to open this weekend! The Pumpkin Patch will be open daily through October 31.

🎃 Join the Newport Shipyard team on Friday for their Annual Pumpkin Regatta! Race across the basin in their famous "pumpkins", to raise money for this year’s selected charity, Friends of Newport Skatepark.

🇺🇸 Governor Dan McKee yesterday directed United States and Rhode Island State flags lowered to half-staff in recognition of the lives lost to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel which have tragically killed innocent civilians. Flags should be lowered effective immediately through sunset on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

“Rhode Island stands with the people of Israel and condemns Hamas’ terrorist attacks. Make no mistake — such atrocities are deserving of condemnation worldwide. During this dark hour, Susan and I pray for the people of Israel and for our Jewish neighbors here in Rhode Island,” Governor McKee said. “To all Rhode Islanders who are directly and profoundly impacted by these horrific attacks, those who have friends and family in Israel who are at risk and in harm’s way: We Rhode Islanders are with you and your loved ones. We embrace you and we stand by you.”

🎬 A new film about legendary folk singer Joan Baez tells her remarkable story, an intimate portrayal of her “public, private and secret life.” Joan Baez, I am a Noise, directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky, and Maeve O’Boyle, is playing at The JPT October 13-16. WUN’s Ken Abrams has a preview here.

🦞 On Tap This Week/Weekend: Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, Citizens Pell Bridge Run, and more! What’s Up This Week

🚧 Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority is reminding commuters about roadway improvements that may impact travel times for those traveling over the Newport Pell Bridge between October 16, 2023, and April of 2024.

Beginning on October 16, 2023, traffic eastbound and westbound will be reduced to one lane in each direction in a 900-yard stretch between the old toll plaza and the bridge. This traffic pattern will be in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The work requiring these lane restrictions is expected to conclude in April. Signage will instruct motorists to “zipper merge,” which means using both lanes until the final point where it is safe for vehicles to take turns merging into one lane. The improvements include rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment/reconstruction of the highway to bring it up to current design standards, installation of a new toll gantry, and demolition of the current toll plaza.

🌳 Applications are still open for Newport residents to receive a free tree from the Newport Tree Conservancy! There are 11 tree species to choose from as they continue their efforts to strengthen and renew our urban forest. If you've never taken part in this program before, they encourage you to do so now! They will also be able to assist some applicants with planting as well! Visit this website to apply for your tree now!

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 6:11 pm | 11 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:23 am & 6:43 pm | Low tide at 11:58 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Wednesday, Oct.11 Seaborn Quest

Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

