What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, July 23
“Six Picks” Newport Folk Festival Edition – Don’t miss these sets at the annual festival this weekend
Good Morning!
🪕 The Newport Folk Festival is back this weekend! If you’re heading to the sold-out festival and unsure which sets to catch, WUN’s Ken Abrams has his “Six Picks” to catch this weekend. Read More
📸 Sticking to the music scene, Ken was on hand for Foo Fighters at Fenway Park on Sunday night and shares a concert recap and photo gallery. Check It Out
🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at the twenty homes that sold across Newport County last week. What Sold
👉 The House commission studying services and programs for older adults in Rhode Island, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson, will meet in Newport today to give Aquidneck Islanders an update on its efforts and an opportunity to weigh in. Read More
👉 A panel of experts will discuss the impacts of climate change on Aquidneck Island at a summer forum hosted by Newport’s Energy & Environment Commission at Newport City Hall this evening. Read More
This summer educational series continues on August 8 and September 15. These free, public events are open to the public. Read More
🎨 The highly anticipated summertime art show, aptly named Artini this year, returns to Top of Pelham this evening. Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the story. Read More
🎶 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise, and much more is on tap this week/weekend. Read More
Tovar’s single in 12th gives Rockies 9-8 win, extending Red Sox skid to 4
Ezequiel Tovar singled home the winning run with the bases loaded and two outs in the 12th inning Monday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 9-8 victory over Boston, handing the Red Sox their fourth straight defeat since the All-Star break.
Congressman Amo secures wins for Rhode Island in Water Resources Development Act
WRDA 2024 includes funding for flood control projects, Army Corps of Engineers
Experts to discuss climate change impacts on Aquidneck Island
Newport City Hall to host summer forum on July 23
Newport City Council to consider zoning amendments, tourism district
City to discuss changes to residential districts, tourism improvement district at July 24 meeting
Comic – Sour Grapes: Rain Check
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
R.I. Democratic delegates to vote Wednesday on Harris endorsement
The 35 elected and appointed delegates chosen to represent the Ocean State at next month’s Democratic National Convention are scheduled to meet Wednesday night to vote on their endorsement for party nominee, Liz Beretta-Perik, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, said in an interview Monday afternoon.
Concert Recap and Photos: Foo Fighters hit it out of the park at Fenway
Foo’s dominant in return to Boston ballpark
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. There are increasing clouds, with a low of around 70. The southeast wind is around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: E wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:57 am & 10:19 pm | Low tide at 3:33 am & 3:30 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.5 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
10:30 am: Family Programming: The Museum and You at Rosecliff Mansion
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Music on the Lawn at Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
6 pm: ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ at Top of Pelham
6:30 pm: Gloria Schmidt Presents: Historical Sites and Books in Portsmouth
7 pm: Family Movie Night at The Pennfield School
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm to 8:30 pm: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio Evening Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Rockin’ Soul Horns at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Daddio at 4:30 pm, Newport: In This Together at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Fort Adams Foundation at 2 pm
Tiverton: School Committee at 7 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Sunday, August 4: Silver Shadow.
