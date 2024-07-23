Good Morning!

🪕 The Newport Folk Festival is back this weekend! If you’re heading to the sold-out festival and unsure which sets to catch, WUN’s Ken Abrams has his “Six Picks” to catch this weekend. Read More

📸 Sticking to the music scene, Ken was on hand for Foo Fighters at Fenway Park on Sunday night and shares a concert recap and photo gallery. Check It Out

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at the twenty homes that sold across Newport County last week. What Sold

👉 The House commission studying services and programs for older adults in Rhode Island, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson, will meet in Newport today to give Aquidneck Islanders an update on its efforts and an opportunity to weigh in. Read More

👉 A panel of experts will discuss the impacts of climate change on Aquidneck Island at a summer forum hosted by Newport’s Energy & Environment Commission at Newport City Hall this evening. Read More

This summer educational series continues on August 8 and September 15. These free, public events are open to the public. Read More

🎨 The highly anticipated summertime art show, aptly named Artini this year, returns to Top of Pelham this evening. Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the story. Read More

🎶 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, Joan Baez: I Am A Noise, and much more is on tap this week/weekend. Read More

Historic festival begins at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 26

Ezequiel Tovar singled home the winning run with the bases loaded and two outs in the 12th inning Monday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 9-8 victory over Boston, handing the Red Sox their fourth straight defeat since the All-Star break.

WRDA 2024 includes funding for flood control projects, Army Corps of Engineers

Newport City Hall to host summer forum on July 23

City to discuss changes to residential districts, tourism improvement district at July 24 meeting

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The 35 elected and appointed delegates chosen to represent the Ocean State at next month’s Democratic National Convention are scheduled to meet Wednesday night to vote on their endorsement for party nominee, Liz Beretta-Perik, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, said in an interview Monday afternoon.

Foo’s dominant in return to Boston ballpark

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. There are increasing clouds, with a low of around 70. The southeast wind is around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.

Today: E wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:57 am & 10:19 pm | Low tide at 3:33 am & 3:30 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.5 days, 93% lighting.

Easton’s Beach: Rockin’ Soul Horns at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Daddio at 4:30 pm, Newport: In This Together at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

