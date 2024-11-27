Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, November 27th.

Did you know that on this day in 1924, the very first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was held in New York City? 🎈 November 27th also marks Lancashire Day in the United Kingdom, a day to celebrate the establishment of the Lancashire parliament back in 1542. 🏛️

Speaking of celebrations, today is also National Bavarian Cream Pie Day, National Craft Jerky Day, National Jukebox Day, and Turtle Adoption Day. 🐢🥧🎶

Fun Fact: Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament on this day in 1895, establishing the Nobel Prizes! 🤯

Today’s Weather: 🌤️

Mostly sunny with a high near 51°F and a low of 42°F. West wind 7 to 9 mph. There's a chance of rain tonight, mainly after 4 am. Sunrise was at 6:48 am and sunset will be at 4:17 pm. High tide is at 5:12 pm and low tide is at 10:34 pm. Don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out later! ☔

🌧️ Get ready for some rain! Thanksgiving Day is expected to be a washout, with a 100% chance of precipitation and possible rainfall between three-quarters and one inch.

🛥️ The annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is this Friday! Don't miss this spectacular waterfront light show as we kick off the winter holiday season.

🦃 There are plenty of fun events happening in Newport today, including Family Storytime at the Newport Public Library, a Disguise a Turkey Competition, a Teen & Tween Gaming Lounge, and a Friendsgiving event at Stoneacre Brasserie. Check out the "Happening Today" section for more!

Happening Today 🗓️

📚 Family Storytime : 10 am at the Newport Public Library. A fun and engaging storytime for children of all ages!

🦃 Disguise a Turkey Competition : 2:30 pm at the Newport Public Library. Get creative and disguise your turkey for a chance to win prizes!

🎮 Teen & Tween Gaming Lounge : 3 pm at the Newport Public Library. Hang out with friends and play your favorite video games!

🥂 Friendsgiving: Blazers and Blue Jeans : 5 pm at Stoneacre Brasserie. Celebrate Thanksgiving with friends in style!

🧪 Fermentation Class: 6:30 pm at Forty 1 North. Learn the art of fermentation and create delicious and healthy foods. See The Full Lineup

Workers adjust floating booms while wet harvesting cranberries at Rocky Meadow Bog, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Middleborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: AP

📰 Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from? Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries on dinner plates Thursday are floating on the Rocky Meadow bog in southeastern Massachusetts. Read More

🏒 DeBrusk scores in return to Boston as Canucks shut out Bruins 2-0 behind Lankinen - Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in his return to Boston, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Bruins 2-0 on Tuesday night. Read More

👽 Cities with the most UFO sightings in Rhode Island - Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in Rhode Island using data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Read More

🏀 Bryant defeats Tennessee State 97-85 - Rafael Pinzon had 22 points in Bryant’s 97-85 win over Tennessee State on Tuesday night. Read More

🏛️ Gerry Goldstein: ‘Resolutely’ bracing for Trump’s legacy Late in the recent presidential campaign, Kamala Harris made a prediction whose outcome was a sure thing. Read More

⚠️ RITBA warns customers of text scam - The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority warned customers of a widespread text scam known as smishing. Read More

🐶 Duchess seeks playful forever home - Energetic mixed breed pup loves to play fetch and wants a high-energy canine companion. Read More

💰 People’s Credit Union appoints Christie Jencks as Head of Commercial Lending - Jencks brings extensive experience in financial services and regulatory compliance to the role Read More

🏆 Six NUWC Division Newport employees win Black Engineer of the Year Awards -Six Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees have been selected as winners of the 2025 Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program in various categories. Read More

🦠 RIDOH encourages Rhode Islanders to take precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses this Thanksgiving - RIDOH urges residents to get vaccinated, stay home if sick. Read More

🐋 Most Hot Spots for Whale-Vessel Collisions Have No Protection Measures in Place - (ecoRI News) Read More

🚓 Phone scammers impersonate Newport police - (WPRI) Read More

👎 CRMC under fire after postponed hearing on Quidnessett Country Club - (RI Current) Read More

