Good Morning! 🌅 It’s Tuesday, December 3rd. 🗓️ In 1777, a Philadelphia midwife overheard British plans to attack General Washington's army and relayed the information, helping to thwart the attack.

📜 Closer to home, Gilbert Stuart, an American portrait painter, was born in Saunderstown on this day in 1755, and the First US mutual fire insurance company issued its first policy (which was in Rhode Island) in 1835.

🎊 Today we celebrate Giving Tuesday, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and National Roof Over Your Head Day. Let’s focus on giving back to our community and appreciating all that we have. 💖

Did you know that Cyber Monday sales haven't slowed down? Looks like everyone is still shopping online, even after the holiday weekend! 😂 Speaking of online shopping, what was the hottest deal you snagged on Cyber Monday? 🛍️ Tell us in the comments!

Today's Weather ☀️ 💨

Expect a sunny start to the day, with a high near 39 degrees Fahrenheit. Northwest winds will blow at 7 to 9 mph. The seas will be calm, at less than 1 foot. As the day progresses, increasing clouds will move in. Tonight, the low will be around 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with mostly clear skies. The sun rose at 6:54 am and set at 4:15 pm. High tides are at 8:42 am and 9:09 pm, with low tides occurring at 1:44 am and 2:44 pm.

What To Know 📍

A reminder that it’s Giving Tuesday! Consider donating to a local charity or volunteering your time today.

Luminaries will illuminate the Salve Regina University campus this evening . This annual display is a beautiful way to honor loved ones and celebrate the season. ✨ Read More

Get ready for some exciting events this weekend! From the Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting to SantaCon, there’s something for everyone. Read More

Happening Today 🗓️

For a full list of events, live music, entertainment, and public meetings, check out our Community Calendar!

What's News Today 📰

Credit: Hummingbird

🍽️ Hummingbird Restaurant closing after 8 years: Beloved Caribbean eatery announces relocation to North Carolina, thanks community for support. Read More

🏀 Brown scores 29, Pritchard adds 25 bench points to lead Celtics past Heat 108-89: Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to victory over the Miami Heat. Read More

🏀 David Green scores 26 to lead unbeaten Rhode Island to 84-78 victory over Yale: David Green was the top scorer for Rhode Island in their win against Yale. Read More

🤣 Comic – Sour Grapes: Glacial: The latest Sour Grapes comic strip. Read More

🎤 Chris D’Elia bringing “Straight Outta The Multiverse” to Historic Park Theatre: Tickets go on sale December 5th. Read More

🏈 Patriots turn their attention to the future after being eliminated from playoff contention: The Patriots are looking ahead after a disappointing loss. Read More

🤝 Brown University transfers ownership of a portion of its land to Pokanoket Indian Tribe: The transfer was made to a preservation trust established by the tribe. Read More

🇺🇸 Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit comes to Middletown: The free event runs from December 2-4. Read More

🏫 Rogers High School to host 3rd Annual Holiday Craft Fair: The fair will be held on December 14th. Read More

🏡 What Sold: A look at the 9 home sales in Newport County last week (November 25 – 29): The real estate market remains competitive in Newport County. Read More

🎤 What’s Up Interview: Jersey rock legend Southside Johnny, playing Park Theatre Saturday, December 7: Southside Johnny is celebrating 50 years on the road. Read More

👮 Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 29 – Dec. 2: Three arrests were made over the weekend. Read More

🍎 Op-Ed: Support your local food pantry to combat growing food insecurity and hunger: Representative Julie A. Casimiro urges readers to support local food banks. Read More

🎄 What’s Up in Newport: December 2 – 9: Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, SantaCon, Newport String Project, Frank Black live, and much more. Read More

Extra! Extra! 🗞️

The Newport Mansions welcome guests for the holiday season (WLNE)

Rhode Island State House open for tours on Saturday, Dec. 7 (RI Current)

Priorities become clearer as Newport City Council, School Committee officially sworn in (Newport Daily News)

Want to see Santa in Newport? When he'll be in your neighborhood (Newport Daily News)

Poll 📊

