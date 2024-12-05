Good Morning! 🌅 It’s Thursday, December 5th. 🗓️ On this day in 1784, Phillis Wheatley, the first African American woman poet of note in the United States, died in Boston. In 1933, Utah became the 36th U.S. state to ratify the Twenty-first Amendment, repealing Prohibition.

Today is a day for celebrating a wide array of observances! From the serious to the silly, we’ve got International Ninja Day, International Volunteer Day, Krampusnacht, National Repeal Day, Bathtub Party Day, Walt Disney Day!

📜 On this day in What’sUpNewp headlines;

Today’s Weather: 💨❄️

Expect a windy day with a high near 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will be blowing from the west at 21 knots, with gusts as high as 38 knots. There is a chance of rain showers before 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. The sun will rise at 6:56 am and set at 4:15 pm. High tides are at 10:16 am and 10:49 pm, with low tides occurring at 3:09 am and 4:01 pm.

What To Know 📍

A Gale Warning is in effect through Friday morning. Read More

Governor McKee will participate in Bally's Annual Charity Holiday Blackjack Tournament at Bally’s Lincoln today at noon.

A Complete Unknown, the highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, is coming to Newport. Catch the special advanced screening on December 21 (before its full run at The JPT). More Info. Dylan took to X to weigh in on the film (and Newport).

Happening Today 🗓️

👉 Things To Do

🎤 Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Conclave at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Mark Flynn at 5 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Lend Me A Soprano at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia at 6 pm

🏛️ Newport County Public Meetings

For a full list of events, live music, entertainment, and public meetings, head here → What’s Up in Newport: December 2 – 9.

Community Calendar

Submit Event To Community Calendar

What’s News Today 📰

🧑‍🚒 Newport Historical Society to showcase Newport Fire Department’s rich history: Free event highlights NFD’s journey from 1734 fire engine purchase to 130th anniversary of Station 5 Read More

🎬 Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island: Casting locations include Providence, Cranston, Johnston, Central Falls, and Pawtucket. Read More

🏒 Marchand and Geekie help the Bruins beat the Blackhawks 4-2 for their 3rd consecutive win: Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie each scored two goals as the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks. Read More

🏀 Celtics withstand 3-point spree to beat the Pistons 130-120: Jaylen Brown had 28 points with nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to their ninth victory in 10 games. Read More

✉️ Letter To The Editor: Reciting of the Lord’s Prayer at Newport’s inauguration ceremony: Gene Thompson-Grove & Keith Grove, Newport Residents Read More

🧪 $16M deal reached to open biotech and medical incubator in Providence’s 195 District: Aspirations to bring a dedicated life science incubator to Rhode Island became a legally binding reality under a trio of agreements approved by the Rhode Island Life Science Hub board on Wednesday. Read More

💧 Governor McKee issues Statewide Drought Advisory: A statewide drought advisory is recommended after analyzing several scientific drought indices and is one of four progressive drought declarations. Read More

🏘️ Jamestown condo sells for $2.1 million, second highest in 2024: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announces sale of 53 Conanicus Avenue #6B, setting new record for building Read More

🗣️ Newport Mayor Charlie Holder to join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one conversation: First live conversation scheduled for December 12, following Holder’s inaugural meeting as Council Chair Read More

🐶 Winter is ready to share her love and playfulness with a family that can provide her with the care she needs: Winter is a three-year-old female mixed breed available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown. Read More

More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Extra! Extra! 🗞️

Holiday events in Rhode Island this weekend (WLNE)

Where to Get a Christmas Tree in Rhode Island at Farms and Farmstands (RI Monthly)

Let It Glow: 2024’s best holiday local light displays (WPRI)

Poll/Survey 📊

Leave a comment

Fun fact - All of the abovementioned classics are showing at The JPT this month.

Until Next Time 👋 🙏

Thanks for reading What’sUpNewp! 📰 Please share this newsletter with your friends and neighbors and encourage them to subscribe! 🙏

Share

We’ll be serving up our next newsletter for What’sUpNewp Supporters around 4 pm today. Don’t miss it!